LOGAN — Staying warm is a top priority for those faced with Ohio’s seemingly endless winters. While still in the midst of a pandemic and flu season, bracing the cold remains a pressing concern.
Luckily, resources are available thanks to local work with national and local assistance.
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) has been distributing coats for children for a few years now, Claire Gysegem, public relations manager at HAPCAP, said in an email.
This year, HAPCAP is distributing coats through its Head Start centers in Hocking, Athens and Perry counties.
The brand-new, colorful and stylish winter coats come from Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children across the country.
“This year’s program started in December, but HAPCAP has been working with Operation Warm for the last few years,” Gysegem said. “We are so grateful to be able to provide this service to our students. They love the coats and how soft and colorful they are!”
Children who are eligible for coats choose their favorite color, have their measurements taken and try them on, explained Brenda Lee, marketing director at Operation Warm. Once they find the right coat, they write their name on the coat tag in marker.
For Lee, the process is a special experience that gives children a sense of ownership and pride.
“I’ve seen kids who say, ‘Is this really mine? Can I really keep it?’ and ‘That’s the first time I picked something on my own,’” Lee said. “That’s important to us – it’s more than just the coat; it’s that it’s something new from the community that gives kids the sense that somebody cares about (them), and encourages hope.”
But Operation Warm isn’t limited to coats – shoes are coming soon, Lee said. The shoes will be athletic-style sneakers, sized for toddlers and children up to fourth grade. HAPCAP is going to receive shoes, too, Gysegem said, likely in March. In the meantime, Gysegem said HAPCAP is hoping to distribute 200 coats.
Operation Warm’s participation through HAPCAP is available only to HAPCAP’s Head Start students, Gysegem said. Luckily, there are a few openings in the Logan Head Start program. It is a free program for income-eligible families. More information can be found at www.hapcap.org/head-start, by calling(740) 767-4500, or emailing info@hapcap.org.
Keri Johnson is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
