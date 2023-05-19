Hocking Athens Perry Community Action asked Athens County Board of Commissioners for a 0.5 mill increase in its levies to support Meals on Wheels to be put on the November ballot.
Eva Bloom, director of development for HAPCAP, talked to the commissioners about the increase during their regular meeting Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
HAPCAP is seeking renewal of a 0.25-mill levy that dates back to 2009 and a new 0.25-mill levy.
The commissioners unanimously approved having Auditor Jill Davidson work on the property valuations so the levies can be put on the ballot.
Because their renewal levy has not been replaced since 2009, HAPCAP is collecting about 0.2 mills, as it based on 2009 property values, Bloom said.
If the proposed levies pass, the agency will receive about 0.45 mills.
"Since the renewal will still have the reduction factor, we wouldn't actually be getting that 0.5 mills," she said. "But by keeping the renewal and then adding the increase, we would be able to preserve some of the funds that are coming down from the state. ... If (the levy) was replaced, we would then lose the subsidy ... that the state is providing for levies that were passed before 2013."
HAPCAP operates the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, Bloom said. Within the food bank, the agency operates Meals on Wheels in Athens and Hocking counties.
Meals on Wheels serves about 100 clients in Athens County. They have a waiting list of 130 seniors.
Because of the increased cost of operating the program, HAPCAP hopes that with additional funding, it can get people off the waiting list.
"We're not gonna be able to clear that waiting list that's effectively doubling our caseload," Bloom said. "That would be a considerable, considerably higher investment. But we think we can make a dent in that wait list with the current request that's on the table."
Bloom said HAPCAP subsidized Meals on Wheels with private funding for at least five years.
"This levy will bring that program up to current funding. Then we'll look at all of our resources to determine exactly how many folks we can take off that wait list," Bloom said.
Meals on Wheels clients receive five meals a week and three wellness checks a week, Bloom said.
"Three days a week, a driver will take a hot meal to that client," she said. "They'll give a little check-in, which serves as a really vital way to protect their wellness."
Among the things the drivers do is encourage people to seek additional help, take in trash cans in the winter and get mail when people can't go to their mailbox.
"So it provides that companionship, that additional wellness check, that you wouldn't get if we were just coming once a week and dropping five meals off for the rest of the week," Bloom said. "When they get their hot meal, they also get a frozen meal that they can heat up the next day."
The meals are prepared at HAPCAP's regional kitchen to meet all of the nutritional requirements for the elderly population.
Besides Meals on Wheels, HAPCAP operates congregate dining sites at the Athens Senior Center, so seniors who are not homebound, but may be facing food insecurity, can have a free meal, Bloom said.
In other matters, the Athens County Public Defender office representatives came before the board to discuss its upcoming budget.
A tentative budget was given to commissioners for their review and later approval. It may be modified in July when the new state budget goes into effect.
Also during the meeting, commissioners met in two executive sessions for pending litigation — one with Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney West and the other with Melony Williamson with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff LLP, based in Columbus.
The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.