GLOUSTER — The Winter Crisis Program at Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action will end on March 31. Residents of Hocking, Athens and Perry counties may schedule their appointments by calling (740) 868-1908.
This program is designed to help households who are facing an emergency situation to maintain and/or restore electric or gas service. This program also provides bulk fuel (propane, wood, coal, fuel oil, kerosene) for eligible households. An emergency situation is defined as having a disconnect notice on your electric or natural gas, or having less than a 25% (tank) supply of bulk fuel such as propane, fuel oil, coal, or kerosene, or less than a 10-day supply of firewood. This assistance is available only once per heating season (November through March).
To qualify, you must be income-eligible and be in an emergency situation. Households with a total gross income at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may be eligible.
All utility assistance appointments will be via phone call. Those needing assistance are urged to make sure they provide a reliable phone number that can be answered at the time of their scheduled appointment. A list of required documents needed and instructions on how to submit the required documentation will be provided during the phone interview. Listen to the entire message to receive a confirmation number to set the appointment.
New to the program this year, the utility assistance benefit is separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility benefit towards their main and secondary heating source and still receive an additional benefit (i.e. heating unit repair).
Benefit amounts:
- Regulated utilities up to $175 (AEP, Columbia Gas)
- Non-regulated utilities up to $750 ( South Central Power, Glouster Electric, etc.)
- Bulk Fuels up to $900 for a one time fill (propane, fuel oil, etc.)
- Firewood up to $550
- Furnace repair up to $500
To make an appointment, call (740) 868-1908. They can only book appointments out 28 days in advance, so please call the next day if all appointments are full. This phone line is open 24/7.
If you have a disconnect scheduled for today or tomorrow, or if you are out of firewood or bulk fuels, call your local agency for an emergency same day appointment:
- Hocking County – (740) 385-6813
- Athens County – (740) 767-4500
- Perry County – (740) 342-4113
These will be provided first-come, first-served.
They will offer a limited number of socially distanced in-person appointments for those that require it.
Masks are required to be worn by anyone entering the building. They have masks available if one is needed for your appointment.
For information about the program, call Robin Hampton at (740) 767-4500.
