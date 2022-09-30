Hocking Athens Petty Community Action held a public hearing on a grant application for funds to help property owners in Athens County deal with lead paint.
Glen Crippin, HAPCAP director of Housing and Community Development, held the hearing during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
The hearing was for a Community Housing Impact and Preservation Lead Abatement Program grant application.
HAPCAP will apply for a total of $83,000 on the county’s behalf. They are applying for $60,000 for lead abatement projects and $23,000 for a XRF Analyzer gun, Crippin said.
The equipment uses X-ray Fluorescence to detect lead in a home. According to Thermo Fisher Scientific, analyzer measures the fluorescent (or secondary) X-rays emitted from a sample when excited by an X-ray source. Each element present in a sample makes a set of characteristic fluorescent X-rays.
The cost of such equipment ranges from $29,000 to $33,000.
“It is a very expensive piece of equipment used to analyze lead in homes before we ever work on them to assess lead risk,” he said.
During a previous meeting, Crippin said that HAPCAP would be willing to loan it to other entities, such as the Athens City County Health Department, to also do lead assessments.
CHIP funds are to be used on low- to moderate-income households.
In other matters, Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler and Project Manager Gary Silcott were to meet this past week to lay out plans to get roads repaved as part of the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
“We’re going to actually lay out what we want the contractor to do and then have the townships review it,” Kasler said.
The Commissioners would like to see the plans before they are presented to the Athens and Alexander township trustees. The townships are where the sewer project is being done. The county has funds for paving in the project budget and is working with the townships to figure out where contractors will do their work.
The lift station for the project’s Contract E — West Carol Road — is expected to start operation Wednesday, Kasler said.
“If everything goes good with that, hopefully we’ll be ready to send out connection letters the end of next week for that phase,” he said.
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved awarding Alan Stone Company the contract for landslide repairs on County Roads 2 and 76. The total cost of the projects is $288,970.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second floor conference room.
