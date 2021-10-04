On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Hocking Athens Perry Community Action will be partnering with Caresource and OhioHealth to host a women’s health event at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
From 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., attendees can receive a free to-go breakfast as well as a resource bag with information on women’s health screenings. OhioHealth’s Mobile Mammography unit will also be available to provide on-site mammograms.
This event is facilitated by HAPCAP for Health, an initiative dedicated to improving health outcomes in Southeast Ohio. According to the American Cancer Society, there have been an estimated 10,000 new cases of breast cancer among Ohio women in 2021. Regular screenings are the most effective method of prevention, and attendees will have the opportunity to schedule their appointments at the Oct. 6th event.
No registration is required to attend this event. For more information, contact Lydia Dippre, HAPCAP for Health Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email lydia.dippre@hapcap.org.
