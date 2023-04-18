NELSONVILLE — Thanks to Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program, last year, Athens resident, Lindsey Reed got to realize one of her life long dreams: to show one of her creations in a real fashion runway show.
Reed will get another chance this Friday to show off even more of her designs during this program’s second annual fashion show taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Lodge at Hocking College, located at 15770 OH-691, Nelsonville.
Tickets are required to attend this show and can be purchased by visiting www.hocking.edu/fashion-show. The cost will be $65. VIP seating is also available for $85 per seat.
Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available for ticket holders.
A live stream event will also be held simultaneously in John Light Hall, room #195, for current students and staff members who want to view the show in real time free of charge.
All the proceeds from this event will help support the Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising (FDRM) Scholarship Fund through the Hocking College Foundation.
Program Manager, Coral Wedel, said, “This year’s show will be bigger and better than last year. We’re going to have a bigger space, a longer runway and more students showing their designs.”
During the course of the fashion show, second-year students in the FDRM program will present a three-piece collection with a brand concept. These students are, Will Taynor, Labriar Franklin-Paige, Trevell Adams and Lindsey Reed.
In addition, first-year students will unveil one of their own original designs. This group includes, Gabrielle Schaub, Amelia Betit, Tayen Brown, Michael Adu-Bah, Emma Bambauer and Fatmata Feika.
The show will also feature five collaborative pieces created by the members of the HC Fashion Club. Wedel noted that, “One of the unique parts of being a part of the Fashion Club is that you don’t have to be enrolled in the Fashion Design program to join.”
Reed’s brand is entitled, “KELP.”
She explained how, “My collection is inspired by kelp. Because, in the ocean, kelp is a safe space for sea creatures. So, my collection is also going to be a safe space that will represent everything I love about fashion.”
Reed’s color pallet is going to be made up of what she calls, “overlooked colors in nature-like neutrals and golds.” She added that all her clothes will be sustainable, and include some pieces that have been upcycled.
One item Reed is presenting is a pair of pants that she made out of a curtain.
Originally, from the Cleveland area, Reed had always had aspirations of getting into the fashion industry. She. described how, “I knew I could find a fashion design program in Columbus or Cincinnati. But, I didn’t want to live in Columbus or Cincinnati.”
Reed proclaimed that once she learned that Hocking College had a fashion design program, “I knew I had to go to that school.”
Since Autumn 2020, HC’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program has been providing students with a unique 2-year pathway geared to help them successfully enter the fashion & retail markets.
This program has a full suite of functional classrooms for immersive hands-on learning labs that cover subjects like, dying, printing and sewing.
Two offshoots of this program include HC Alterations and a recently opened boutique-both of which are located on the third floor of John light Hall on the HC campus.
HC Alterations is a mending service that is available to Hocking College staff, students and the entire community. The boutique gives students, staff and parents chances to purchase HC merchandise such as t-shirts and sweatshirts.
Wedel stated, “One of my goals with starting this program was to create a fashion hub here in SE Ohio. Judging from the work I’ve seen my students create, Now, that dream is coming true.”
She mentioned that one of the biggest selling points of the Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program in that prospective students aren’t required to know how to sew.
Wedel explained, “I wanted to create a program where students really can learn the fashion industry from the ground up-which includes learning how to sew.”
For more information on Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program contact Program Manager, Coral Wedel, at wedelc@hocking.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.