The Athens City-County Health Department (ACCHD) announced Wednesday that coronavirus vaccinations will be moving to appointment-only, and will be held at the ACCHD building rather than Heritage Hall.
ACCHD Administrator Jack Pepper said the change is due to decreased demand for vaccinations.
“Those who want the vaccine, generally speaking have gotten it,” Pepper said to The Messenger. “The mass vaccination site is no longer a wise use of our resources.”
Vaccination rates in Ohio and Athens County have plummeted in recent weeks.
Around 40% of Athens County is vaccinated with at least one dose, according to Ohio Department of Health data. That is slightly lagging behind the Ohio total percent of around 43% vaccinated with at least one dose.
Ohio, perhaps in part due to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Vax-a-Million initiative, has seen a slight uptick in vaccination rates in the past week. Athens County has also experienced an small increase.
“We have vaccinated a significant amount of Athens Countians and those that haven’t gotten the vaccine but still may have an interest can schedule an appointment with us to receive the vaccine,” Pepper said in an email.
The new appointment-only vaccination will take place at the ACHHD building at 278 W. Union Street, in Athens.
Vaccinations were previously administered at Heritage Hall, home of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. Pepper said the partnership formed to hold drives there was spectacular.
Thousands of doses were administered there.
“What a great partnership and facility, we should be proud of the work we accomplished at Heritage Hall,” Pepper said.
The new vaccination drive will offer Pfizer to those 12 and up, and Johnson and Johnson to those 18 and older. A parent or legal guardian must be there for those under 18.
Vaccinations remain free, but the ACCHD asks you bring your insurance card.
Call 740-592-4431 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.