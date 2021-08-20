U.S health officials announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be available to the general public starting Sept. 20, just a week after announcing boosters for the severely immunocompromised.
Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, announced on Aug. 13 his recommendation that Ohioans living with weakened immune systems get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, as previously reported by The Athens Messenger.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and medical experts from a variety of organizations — including the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration — released a statement regarding the development of a plan to offer booster shots of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to those who have already been full immunized.
Vanderhoff has stated that Ohio officials are reviewing the announcement, saying “We are very confident that we’ll be able to meet the needs of people as their turn comes. Long story short, we have been actively preparing for this potential, and I think we’re fairly well prepared.”
Those who have received Johnson & Johnson vaccines are likely to need booster shots as well, according to reporting from NPR, but research is still being conducted and no plans have been released as of yet.
Those seeking a booster shot will need to be eight months out from receiving their second dose. No doctor referral is needed to get a booster. Further guidance is expected to be released as the date approaches.
Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth System Medical Director for Infectious Diseases, stressed that the decision is based purely in science and has no political influence.
“The decision of a third dose is not somebody in the Biden Administration. These are experts in their fields,” explained Gastaldo. “This is not a political decisions.”
The plan for booster shots is required to go through the same review process as when the vaccines were originally introduced, meaning that both the Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee of the FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC will be involved in the approval process. These committees are helmed by experts and open to the public for streaming online.
“The way we review this type of thing is the gold standard of the world,” said Gastaldo. “They go through all of the clinical trials with a fine-tooth comb and they ask a lot of questions.”
With the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading at a faster rate than previous variants, the need for a booster shot has been considered. Booster shots help to raise the levels of antibodies which help prevent infection by the virus. According to the release from medical experts, data has shown that over time, the protection against infection given by the vaccine decreases. While the vaccine helps to build up immunity and prevent serious illness and death, the risk of infection and thus spreading the virus is still there regardless of vaccination status.
Natural immunity from previous COVID-19 exposure has proven to have a higher reinfection rate, 2.3 times higher, than those who have gotten the vaccine, according to a release from the CDC.
By getting booster shots and wearing masks to prevent infection, the spread of the delta variant can be slowed. When vaccinated individuals do get infected, their bodies clear the infection faster, leading to less viral spread. The goal is to get infection levels as low as possible, according to Gastaldo.
“The more people who get vaccinated, the more people who get extra doses is going to even lower infection more and more. That’s what it’s all about,” said Gastaldo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.