Health Recovery Services has been awarded $523,450 in state grant funds in order to continue their work assisting those living with substance abuse disorder and other mental health conditions.
HRS was just one of six projects across three counties to receive a portion of the $3.2 million in funding made available by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services from the Ohio’s Supplemental COVID-19 Block Grant. According to a press release, projects were awarded grants based on their capability to help expand early childhood mental health consultation, strengthen maternal depression services, and increase healing and recovery supports for survivors of youth human trafficking.
“These funds have helped us across the board. There hasn’t been an aspect that hasn’t been effected,” said CEO of Health Recovery Services Ellen Martin. “We have used this funding to ensure our full range of behavioral healthcare support.”
In particular, funds have been used to increase access to services within more rural communities such as those in Athens County. Instead of patients having to travel as far as Columbus or Cincinnati for treatment, they can get it right here at home. By having the services within the communities that need them most, those services are able to cater to the specific needs of the area as well rather than getting services from organizations that take care of a more metropolitan demographic.
HRS provides a wide range of services in both residential, outpatient and medication assisted capacities — all of which have a focus on trauma informed care. They operate seven outpatient facilities across Athens, Meigs, Vinton, Jackson, Hocking and Gallia counties along with residential treatment buildings.
A full list of services available at each location can be found on their website.
As with most aspects of daily life, behavioral health treatment has been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Martin.
“The intersection of the pandemic and the opioid epidemic has created the perfect storm when it comes to the issues of trauma and the impact of human trafficking,” she said.
Certain treatment programs lended themselves to better use during the pandemic. One Martin was particularly proud of is HRS’s use of virtual reality therapy. This kind of therapy is being used by clinicians to safely introduce patients to places and scenarios that if done in reality could be dangerous or harmful, such as the site of a previous trauma or where substances had been procured in the past.
Despite not being at that location physically, according to Martin the emotional response is still just as powerful and challenging.
Martin described the process of treating addiction and mental health issues as peeling back the layers of an onion through multiple different types of treatments and therapies. At the center of that onion, the use of trauma informed care can help identify the core issues.
“Trauma informed care digs deeper,” said Martin. “It’s been a tool to really help get down to that inner core.”
Trauma informed care is just one type of therapy used to universally treat patients. Cognitive behavior and medicinal therapies are used in conjunction with trauma informed care in order to address all factors impacting the patients afflictions.
“Medication alone isn’t an answer,” said Martin. “There’s nothing alone that’s an answer. It’s really a holistic approach using all of your tools.”
While medication isn’t the only answer, it is an important aspect of the complete treatment process. HRS offers a full range of medication assisted treatment including methadone, a fact that Martin explains has been made possible by the additional funding.
For those interested in their services, Health Recovery Services can be contacted at their main number 740-592-6720. From there, those answering calls can help direct people to who can help them best. Offices are open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Applications for residential services can also be completed at their website, www.hrs.org.
