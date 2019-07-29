A proposed 0.25 percent increase in Athens County's sales tax will be the subject of a public hearing at 6 p.m. today, July 29, at Nelsonville City Hall.
The county commissioners are considering placing the tax increase on the November ballot. They have said the tax would generate an estimated $900,000 annually, with half earmarked for Athens County 911. The other half would go into the general fund, with about half earmarked for the sheriff's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.