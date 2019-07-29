A proposed 0.25 percent increase in Athens County's sales tax will be the subject of a public hearing at 6 p.m. today, July 29, at Nelsonville City Hall.

The county commissioners are considering placing the tax increase on the November ballot. They have said the tax would generate an estimated $900,000 annually, with half earmarked for Athens County 911. The other half would go into the general fund, with about half earmarked for the sheriff's office.

