Gold has appeared all over Athens this month — on flags, banners and even a Passion Works flower.
Seemingly everywhere residents look, gold-colored items are peering back. The local effort to “Turn it Gold” is part of a national nonprofit that seeks to elevate awareness on childhood cancer in an effort to spur more research and funding for treatments specifically for children.
Lynn Harter, a professor in the school of Communication Studies at Ohio University, connected OU and the community with Turn It Gold. Harter had been working at a cancer center on a media project, and met the Dina family. The family’s four-year-old son, Charlie, was in treatment for neuroblastoma, and ultimately survived treatment.
“He was on the good side of a bad statistic,” Harter said.
During the course of Charlie’s fight with cancer, the family found out that funding for childhood cancer research amounts to only 4 percent of the National Cancer Research Center’s annual research funding. Also, the rate at which childhood cancer treatments are approved are drastically lower than those for adult cancers.
Because of this experience, the Dina family founded Turn it Gold and asked Harter to film the inception of the nonprofit, seeking to change those statistics for the better.
“By their grace, I was given space to follow them with a camera into discussions with marketing groups, families, etc.,” she said. “(Roderick) McDavis was president (of OU) at the time, and I told him about how I spent years dedicated to watching how this group mobilizes for social change, and that I want us to be involved.”
After that, it didn’t take long for interested groups to help.
“I don’t think at the time I imagined how eager so many different stakeholders would be,” she said. “I mean, just people have an interest, a vested interest. Every year it has continued to grow.”
The nonprofit has had a particular connection to universities, using their athletics departments to spread the message. The Bobcats embraced the campaign with the football team hosting a Turn It Gold game, complete with gold ribbons painted on the field, placed on the players’ helmets and worn by coaches. The players also wore gold socks and wristbands. The women’s volleyball and soccer teams held similar games. Proceeds from business donations and game day shirt sales were donated to the nonprofit.
The players on the soccer team additionally took a step to be more hands-on with their activism: the team visited Passion Works Studio, another local partner of the initiative, and learned about the studio and childhood cancer. During their time there, players made a banner for their field for further awareness.
“I loved that, because it wasn’t simply putting a ribbon on a uniform for a game, they’re experiencing with others what it means to be present and to be aware of this and use their platform,” Harter said.
Passion Works has turned many of its products gold to help raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer. Patty Mitchell, director of Passion Works Studio, said the studio has set aside 20 percent of proceeds for the cause.
The city of Athens has been a partner in the awareness effort as well, donating space at the front of the Armory to be turned gold. The decorations there were taken to new heights in 2019: a gold flag, gold Passion flowers and gold paint. Whether the decorations on the historic building will remain is still undecided — Patterson said he likes how it looks so much, he “might just leave it alone.” But other parts of Athens culture are also going gold.
“This year we’re turning our (Homecoming) float gold, are really focused on art that we’ll hang at the Community Center,” she said. “Everything we’re making now also feeds into Honey for the Heart, and Homecoming, and then the next thing..”
The studio artists are working on small Passion flowers to be used as gifts for cancer patients specifically.
“Many times you cannot bring live flowers onto the ward, so our intention is to create a gift that celebrates people going through treatment as well as something that can sustain time,” Mitchell explained. “As I’m standing in the studio right now, it’s gold — there’s flowers going up the wall.”
The artists even painted a car gold, owned by Russell Chamberlain of The Athens Real Estate Co.
Other groups and teams from OU also helped in whatever way they could — the OU Learning Communities, which allow first year students a place to connect with fellow students, have participated in the awareness and fundraising efforts for several years. This year, the communities provided face painting, a wall mural and social media campaigns to help promote the cause. Others held bake sales and other fundraisers.
Harter said the opportunity for the Learning Communities to work with Turn It Gold is as important for the students as it is for the nonprofit.
“It’s learning more than just arithmetic and writing, you’re learning what it means to be a citizen and how it’s connected to this broader life world,” she said. “It provides an opportunity to be present and bear witness, to stand in solidarity with families that have been impacted.”
Bearing witness and standing by families as they handle treatment for their children can be just as important, Harter said, as providing funding and awareness.
“There is nothing we can do to take away their suffering, but we can stand beside them and be there in solidarity and say we care,” Harter said.
Last year, over $20,000 was raised in Athens for the nonprofit. This year’s total may top that. Businesses like Sonic and KFC asked customers to round up their orders to the nearest dollar, with those extra cents going to TIG.
Athens High School selected Turn It Gold as its Homecoming theme, and additionally sought to raise money for Andrew’s Avengers. That is a nonprofit started by the Biancos, a local family who lost their son Andrew to neuroblastoma. Andrew received several commendations from TIG during his lifetime, and even after.
One item was of great significance to him, and he kept it on him whenever possible: a Bravery Medal, awarded by TIG. Following his death, the family received the Brave Life Honor to pay tribute to his bravery.
However, the goal is to continue to spread the message on childhood cancer, and help create drugs and treatment options that work on children. Harter noted that much of the cancer treatment used currently is a “water-down version” of the adult treatments, and often have severe health effects even if the patient survives the cancer.
“There’s a financial toxicity to cancer, but also we need to recognize that we have to invest in research focused on kids,” Harter said. “Turn It Gold itself at the national level has donated more than $750,000 to that. Some of the people doing research with (TIG) are looking at factors that predict whether a child is likely to go into remission. But the another arm of research is on longterm, delayed effects of treatment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.