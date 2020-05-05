Three Athens County fire departments joined forces over the weekend for an unusual retrieval call.
There was no loss of life associated with the nature of the call, but a loss of limb had spurred the three departments’ mission.
A kayaker on Lake Snowden flipped her kayak Saturday night, and although she was fine, she had lost a limb — her prosthetic leg. The water in Lake Snowden is still cold from the winter, and finding it herself would be impossible. Instead, the Albany Volunteer, Waterloo Volunteer and Nelsonville Fire Departments joined together to use their skills and teams in locating the lost leg.
“Fortunately after a couple of hours of being in the water with their cold water suits, firefighters were able to locate the leg under the water by just simply walking back and forth until they felt it on the bottom of the lake,” the Albany Fire Department wrote on its page. “The prosthetic leg was submerged in approximately five to five and a half feet of water.”
Each fire department has different tools and extra supplies, such as cold water suits. Waterloo Fire Department has such suits, and Albany’s department has a rehab truck to help protect first responders in dangerous situations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.