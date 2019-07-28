The longterm facilities overhaul within the Athens City School District begins with East Elementary, and design plans for the new building are taking shape.
Tony Schorr of Schorr Architects, a firm hired by the school district, presented an update on East Elementary plans during a school board meeting Thursday evening.
As The Messenger has reported, the existing building will soon be torn down to make way for a new elementary school for students in pre-K through 3rd grade. The overall school grounds will be slightly larger than what is used now, as the district has purchased a few nearby properties in recent years to enlarge the site. The building’s footprint itself will also be slightly larger than before.
Nearby Verona Street will be expanded to connect Wallace Drive and Lloyd Street, to be used for bus pick-ups and drop-offs. Initial designs include gates to close the road off during school hours and events.
Parent pick-ups and drop-offs are expected to still be on Wallace Drive. District officials reason that keeping the bus traffic separate will help with traffic flow.
There are plans to build two playground areas, with one to feature a large blacktop area for basketball, four square and the like. This will also act as an overflow parking lot as needed. The aforementioned Verona Street gates will serve as a safety measure to keep students away from traffic during recess and after school.
The school has been mostly emptied out. School officials, law enforcement and EMS personnel have used the building for training purposes this summer. Another week of training is upcoming prior to demolition, which is slated for this fall.
