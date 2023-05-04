Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will hold its Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 13 at the Convocation Center, 95 Richland Ave., Athens.
Doors open to guests at 8:30 a.m., while graduates and mentors will assemble at 9 a.m.
Heritage College alumnus Tyree Winters, DO, FACOP, FAAP, is scheduled to speak at the Heritage College’s 2023 Commencement ceremony.
Dr. Winters is a pediatrician, social justice warrior and child advocate, who has dedicated his career to medically underserved youth. He maintains a special interest in helping youth combat obesity.
To that end, he created and is championing a nationwide dance exercise program for kids called “Hip Hop with a Doc.” Through the initiative, Dr. Winters earned his nickname, “Dr. Tye: Hip Hop Dance Doc,” while positively impacting the health of countless patients and their families.
Dr. Winters is the categorical pediatric residency program director at Goryeb Children’s Hospital-Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J. He also serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion lead physician for the Department of Pediatrics’ Division Chief Committee and as medical director of the Overlook Medical Center Pediatric HealthStart Clinic, which offers care to children in the New York metropolitan area who otherwise would not have access. In addition to his duties at Atlantic Health System, he is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Sidney Kimmel College of Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University.
Other activities
Prior to the Commencement Ceremony, a Grads on the Greens Golf Scramble will be held at 1 p.m. May 11 at the OU golf course. A gathering will start at 5 p.m. May 11 at Little Fish Brewing Company, 8675 Armitage Road, Athens.
On Friday, an awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium. A graduate rehearsal is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Convocation Center.
Parking information
May 12 parking: The Awards Ceremony will be held at Memorial Auditorium and parking is very limited near that location. There will be parking around the convocation center and a continuous shuttle (wheelchair accessible) will run from Grosvenor Hall to Memorial Auditorium. CATCAB-accessible transit is also available for guests in wheelchairs and with other mobility limitations. Guests wishing to utilize CATCAB should call Parking Services (740-593-1917) to schedule a pick up time — 30 minutes advanced notice is requested.
May 13 parking: Parking will be available around the convocation center.
Seating and sccommodations
Seating in the Convocation Center is on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be no tickets issued. There is no limit on the number of guests that graduates may invite to the ceremony.
Accessibility seating: There are designated seating sections for guests who have limited mobility and for guests who are full-time wheelchair users. We ask that only one additional guest sits in this section to maximize our accessibility seating options. Ushers will be available to direct guests to these seats.
Limited Mobility Seating is available in the designated sections of the lower and upper balconies and requires the navigation of 1-2 steps in general seating. The wheelchair and stroller check area will be available in the main lobby.
Guests who are full-time wheelchair users and one guest will be directed to the floor in the Wheelchair User Seating Area, which is on the right side of the Graduate Seating and is accessible.
Deaf and hard of hearing: An American Sign Language (ALS) interpreter will provide interpreting services at the ceremony. There is a designated ASL seating section for the best view of the interpreter. The interpreter will also be shown on the live stream link for guests watching the ceremony remotely.
Lactation: Available at 217 on the concourse there is a Mamava lactation suite to use as a comfortable, private location for individuals needing to pump or nurse. To utilize the Mamava suite, you will need to download the Mamava App on Apple App Store or Google Play. The app will allow you to unlock the Mamava suite in the Convocation Center.
Baby changing: Located in the accessible stall in each restroom (last stall).
Security: Bag checks will be performed at the entrances. All bags and persons are subject to search.
Prohibited items: Aerosol cans; alcohol; animals; bookbags/backpacks; commercial video/audio equipment and tripods; fireworks, food/beverages; hoverboards/skateboards; ice chests/coolers; laser pointers; noisemakers/airhorns; weapons (including pepper spray and knives/blades of any length); signs, flags and banners; poles for signs, flags, and banners; and any item(s) deemed hazardous by event personnel.
Livestream Link
Graduates who wish to participate virtually can watch the live-stream ceremony. Graduates who are viewing the live stream ceremony remotely will have their names called after all in-person graduate names are called. The live stream will be watch-only. Graduates will not be on the screen from home as their name is called. Graduates are encouraged to share this website with anyone who wishes to watch the live-stream ceremony.
- Awards ceremony: https://vimeo.com/event/3152987
- Commencement: https://vimeo.com/event/3152993
For information about HCOM's 2023 Commencement, visit ohio.edu/medicine/news-center/events/commencement online.
