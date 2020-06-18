The Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant Friday, June 12, resulting in the arrest of a Chauncey man.

The warrant was executed at 35 Mill St., Chauncey, in coordination with the Major Crimes Unit and the Special Response Team, a Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

The release noted that suspected heroin, digital scales and abuse instruments were seized from the location during the search. These items are being sent to a lab with the investigation ongoing.

Kenneth (KC) Payne, 30, of Chauncey, was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident and additional charges are expected following receipt of lab results. His bail was set at $5,055 and has been posted.

