Films created during the WOUB 2020-21 Our Ohio High School Documentary film project will be shown during the upcoming Athens International Film and Video Festival (AIFVF). The films will be shown at The Athena Cinema on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.
“We are thrilled that the work the student’s created will be shown during the festival,” said WOUB Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo. “This is a wonderful opportunity for these students to have their stories and voices heard.”
Last fall, WOUB was selected to receive an “Our America: Documentary in Dialogue” grant from American Documentary | POV, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The grant supported community engagement activities around the documentary Portraits and Dreams which included virtual screening events with local high school students and their teachers and allowed students to create their own short films.
WOUB worked with students in English, journalism and multimedia classes at Logan High School, South Gallia High School and Meigs High School. Evan Shaw, WOUB Producer/Director, conducted virtual storytelling workshops throughout the school year to help the students identify aspects of their community they wanted to share. 15 short-films were created that showcase the communities from the perspective of local high school students.
“The work and effort the students put in to create these films was amazing,” said Shaw. “We are thrilled that the films will be shown at this level.”
“Through this project we were able to provide experiences to schools in our rural communities who often don’t have the same opportunities as larger school systems. It has been interesting to learn how excited current filmmakers have been to work with our students and to hear stories from their perspectives,” said Deborah Brewer, WOUB Educational Services Manager. “Teachers have been interested in the project because it brings authentic learning to their classroom which is very motivating for students. We are excited to see where this project leads us in the future.”
AIFVF Director David Colagiovanni stated that the festival is honored to host the student's films, saying their voices give a sincere view of Appalchia and its challenges as well as triumphs.
This year’s festival runs from Oct. 15 – 24. Tickets and passes to the festival can only be purchased in-person at The Athena Cinema box office beginning Oct. 8 during regular theater hours. Students can attend for free. Ticket prices break down as following:
- Start time before 5 p.m. — $5.00, Senior/Child $5.00
- Start time at/after 5 p.m. — $6.50, Senior/Child $5.50
- Student tickets: Free
- All You Can Watch Festival Pass — $50.00
Anyone looking for more information about the festival can visit their website at www.athensfilmfest.org.
