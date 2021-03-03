After successfully connecting students with businesses and organizations in Athens and Meigs counties, Rural Action’s Paid High School Internship Program has expanded to offer internship opportunities to students in Belmont, Tuscarawas, Jefferson, Morgan, Perry, and Hocking counties.
The expansion was announced by Rural Action in a press release on Wednesday. The program, made possible by a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, means even more students will be able to learn about careers in their own backyard while earning a stipend in the process. Since its inception in 2019, the program has paid students a total of $41,600 while building bridges between the area’s youth and businesses.
Students in the program are placed with local businesses which act as host sites. The students are taught about the many aspects of running and operating a business and are mentored according to their interests.
"The goal is three-fold: to help students network within the community to bolster their career efforts, to provide a non-traditional way for businesses to recruit and retain local talent, and to expose students to career options that lead to high-paying jobs right here in Appalachian Ohio," the press release read.
Educational partners for the program include: ProjectRISE from the Athens Meigs Educational Service Center (ESC), the Education Workforce Collaborative from East Central Ohio ESC and Ohio Valley ESC, and the Muskingum Valley ESC.
"As evidenced by the latest state budget proposal, spending on workforce development continues to be a top priority in Ohio. Rural Action, Building Bridges to Careers, and our regional partners believe successful workforce development requires community involvement in K-12 education — especially in Southeast Ohio," the press release stated.
The results of these efforts are reflected in the following statistics from 2019 to date:
● 58 businesses and community organizations have offered Rural Action Internships to area students. Among them are Black Diamond Tavern, The Baileys Trail System, Dutton Farms & Blame My Roots Festival, Meigs Chamber and Tourism, Burr Oak Getaways, Passion Works Studio, Belmont County Soil and Water, and Morris Hardware.
● Over $41,600 has been awarded to high school students participating in the internship program
● More than six participating students have been offered full- or part-time work or scholarships at the conclusion of their internships — and half of those jobs were created specifically for the intern.
