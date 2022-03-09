NELSONVILLE — On Monday, March 7, a high speed chase that began in Hocking County ended in Nelsonville, ultimately involving three law enforcement agencies. No serious injuries were reported.
The chase began at 2:22 p.m. and ended at about 2:46 p.m., with speeds of up to 80 miles per hour reached, according to Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz.
William Bookman was the driver of the car, and Andrea Woods was a passenger, Moritz said.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said the chase was the product of an investigation that began on Feb. 15, when his office received a report of a burglary on Poston Road near The Plains.
Debit cards, a checkbook, firearms, $25,000 in cash and other items were reported stolen. Smith said the stolen cards were later used, and through the office’s investigation, deputies obtained ATM photos and identified suspects.
On March 4, 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Bookman and Woods were wanted for questioning, with Bookman also wanted in connection with other theft cases and violations of a parole agreement, Smith said.
The office received information that the pair might be in Hocking County and notified the neighboring sheriff’s office.
The high speed chase began through a resulting traffic stop by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
Moritz said Bookman fled on State Route 216 to Murray City, passing into Buchtel on State Route 78 and then to Nelsonville via Bessemer Road and Woodlane Drive.
Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch said two NPD police cruisers joined the pursuit, which Moritz said then proceeded to Canal Street. Bookman then took multiple loops through Doanville and followed Happy Hollow Road back to State Route 78.
Smith said Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked roadways during the pursuit.
Throughout, Moritz said the suspects were seen throwing items out the car windows, some of which were later acquired as evidence.
The chase eventually ended in a residential area in Nelsonville, after one of Bookman’s tires blew out, said Moritz.
During a brief chase on foot, Moritz said officers deployed tasers, which did not make direct contact with suspects.
Bookman and Woods were transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, and are both being held without bond.
According to booking information, Bookman faces charges of eluding and fleeing, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension and probation violations.
Woods faces two theft charges, as well as a tampering with evidence and probation violation charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.