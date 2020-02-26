A new individual has been picked to sport the bright-yellow manager shirt at the Athens Farmers Market: Tanya Hire.
Hire, a longstanding employee of the College of Business at Ohio University, said in a press release that she is looking forward to the opportunity to utilize her lifetime of experience living in Southeast Ohio and business experience from Ohio University.
She noted her understanding and respect of the time and effort Athens Farmers Market vendors put into selling value-added products, produce, meat, art and other crafted items at the market.
The Farmers Market is also seeking new vendors. Owner of Pork and Pickles and member of the Farmers Market Executive Board, Becky Clark, noted her success with selling at the market.
“For my small value-added food business, the Athens Farmers Market was a gateway to my community of customers,” she said in a provided statement. “Not only is it financially rewarding, but it’s a place to market my business to a diverse group of shoppers each week.”
Farmers and food producers within a 150 mile radius of Athens who wish to sell at the market can fill out a Vendor Application and join the ranks of Athens Farmers Market vendors on Saturday mornings, as well as Wednesdays during the fair-weather months.
The market serves a weekly average of 2,000 customers from restaurant chefs to home cooks, year-round both indoors and outdoors. It is also the only market of this kind in Athens County, and one of the best attended in the Southeast Ohio Region. A 2018 survey collecting zip code data showed customer representation from 16 states, indicating that the market is not only for local customers, but also a destination for area visitors.
Vendors provide healthy, local and sustainable food to the community year round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 1000 E. State Street Athens, Ohio. Membership fees are $225 annually, plus $200 for a single stall at the Market. More information is available on the farmers market website, athensfarmersmarket.org/become-a-vendor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.