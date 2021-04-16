ATHENS – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating an injury crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on US-33 near Buena Vista Road in Hocking County. The crash occurred April 15 at approximately 5:10 a.m.
According to a release by OSHP, Tabitha R. Darnell, 28, Nelsonville, was traveling eastbound on US-33 when her vehicle became disabled. She left the vehicle and began walking in the roadway when she was struck by a white Honda Civic, also traveling eastbound.
Darnell was transported to the Hocking Valley Community Hospital by Hocking County EMS and was subsequently air lifted to Grant Medical Center.
Following the crash, the Honda left the scene without stopping, a possible criminal offense in the state of Ohio which may be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony depending on death or bodily injuries incurred.
According to police reports, the Honda Civic is expected to have damage to the right side and may be missing the right side passenger mirror. The Patrol is asking anyone with any information on the crash or the hit-skip vehicle to contact the Athens Post at 740-593-6611.
Troopers were assisted with the investigation by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Hocking County EMS.
Troopers would like to remind motorists that if their vehicle becomes disabled to contact the Highway Patrol by dialing #677 for assistance. In case of an emergency call 911.
The crash remains under investigation.
