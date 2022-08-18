Hocking Athens Perry Community Action is working with Athens County to get broadband installed in Amesville and an area east of the village.
Glen Crippen, HAPCAP director of Housing and Community Development, talked to the Athens County Board of Commissioners about the Amesville Broadband Initiative during the board’s Tuesday afternoon meeting at the courthouse annex, second floor.
The Federal Communications Commission awarded Charter Communications some Rural Digital Opportunity Funds through an auction. These funds are supposed to be used to provide internet service to the area north of Amesville, Crippin said. The service area covers most of what the HAPCAP/county initiative planned to cover, Crippin said.
The initiative is being funded through an Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grant.
Crippin talked with the state and others because of the circumstances. While ARC prefers that projects not be changed after a grant is awarded, in this case, they suggested the initiative be changed, Crippin said. If it stays as is, Charter could have challenged it through the state or FCC.
Crippin asked the board to give HAPCAP permission to change the scope of the initiative to cover Amesville and an area along Ohio 550 east toward Sharpsburg and Washington County. The board approved.
The new project will be a total of 11.4 fiber miles and will serve 18 households and 12 businesses.
In other matters, US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project is running into problems with easements on Roscoe Drive and Pine Lane, which are both located near the Radford Road part of the project.
Athens County Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler and project supervisor Gary Silcott, with DLZ Construction, said both roads were never accepted by the townships as public roads.
To provide service to some of the properties, the county would need easements along several properties.
“If they are against it, we would have to drop service to all three residences,” Kasler said of the Pine Lane easements.
Kasler noted that there is a piece of property on Pine Lane that is not owned by anyone. If the contractor can use that property, the sewer line could serve the residents who want hook up on Pine Lane, as well as properties on Estates Drive.
Commission President Lenny Eliason suggested Kasler get something in writing from residents on both roads.
Also related to the project, commissioners approved awarding Phases 6 and 7 contract to Fields Excavating Inc. The company is already working on contracts in the areas near Hebbardsville, Bentbrook Road and Elliotsville.
The estimated cost for both phases was approximately $8.8 million. Fields’ bid was $8,794,470.69.
Also related to county water and sewer, David Funk, owner of the Village of Rolling Hills, presented his plan to tie into the new sewer line installed at 8000 Rolling Hills Drive.
According to the plan submitted to the commissioners, the line will pump into the existing package plant until it can connect to the county’s new sewage lines.
Previously, the commissioners asked that Funk post a $250,000 bond on the project as a precautionary measure. Funk said he has had trouble getting one from the insurance company. Silcott suggested he ask for a construction bond.
In other matters, County Planner Laura Olbers and Commissioner Charlie Adkins told the commissioners that the Guysville ramp was cleaned up by Rome Township employees and others. Adkins showed the board pictures of the foot or so of dirt that was removed from the ramp.
Eliason noted that the stones that used to be along the ramp had washed away.
“They’re going to need walls to keep it clean,” he said.
A representative of the Ohio Department of Natural Resource will meet Olbers at the ramp in the next few weeks to look at the ramp and discuss how to keep it from getting filled with mud, she said.
The commissioners will meet at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at courthouse annex, second floor.
