Caden Cox, a freshman football player at Hocking College, became the first individual with Down syndrome to play in an NCAA or NJCAA college football game during the Hawks first home game against Sussex Community College in Nelsonville, Ohio. He also became the first player born with Down syndrome to score a point in a NCAA or NJCAA college football game when he scored the 35th point with an Extra Point kick after a Hawks touchdown.
Cox is pursuing an Associate of Technical Study degree with a focus on Canine Programs and Performing Arts. He is a kicker on the team, a member of the Theater Club and a student employee on campus.
A football player since high school, Cox played as a kicker, following in his older brother’s footsteps. He attended Freemont Ross High School where he was awarded “Player of the Game” during his Senior Homecoming game. His older brother, Zane Cox, was also a kicker who played in Hocking College’s inaugural football team in 2015 and now coaches Division 1 Football.
Further cementing his trailblazing attitude, Cox is also the first student athlete at Hocking College to enter into a Name, Image, & Likeness contract with local business, Rocky Brands.
Starting in July 2021, the NCAA and NJCAA allowed student athletes across the nation to begin entering into Name, Image & Likeness contracts with private businesses for the first time in College Athletics history. This new policy allows student athletes to receive financial compensation or sponsored products from private companies by entering into contracts in accordance with state & local laws and individual college policies. Hocking College quickly began writing a new policy for its student athletes in regards to the new procedures, establishing guidelines for NIL contracts between local businesses and Hocking College NJCAA athletes.
At the same home game on Sept. 11, the halftime celebration included an announcement regarding the new contract between Cox and Rocky Brands. The following was announced at the game:
“Rocky Brands is bringing on TikTok star Caden Cox to the team as a Rocky Ambassador by signing the new NIL Amateur Athlete Contract. With over 306,000 followers on TikTok and 4.4 million likes, Cox is Nelsonville’s very own celebrity. Cox has been dancing anywhere and everywhere on TikTok since 2019. His hashtag #WheresCadenCox has over 11 million views. With the username @kickingitwithcaden, he has been bringing smiles to so many as he performs the most popular TikTok dances all around town with teammates, friends, family, and anyone else in the community who wants to join him…Rocky is excited to welcome Cox to the team and support him as he dances his way around town.”
Cox is excited to keep playing in the 2021-2022 football season with his team, and to continue dancing on TikTok alongside Rocky Brands. You can follow Caden Cox on TikTok @kickingitwithcaden to see his dances and keep up with his endeavors. Cox also has a discount code at Rocky Brands — enter code KWCC21 at checkout for 21% off!
