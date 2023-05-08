NELSONVILLE — Hundreds of family members and supporters cheered over 240 students who graduated from Hocking College on Saturday.
The community college in Nelsonville held two Commencement ceremonies in its Student Center. The first ceremony was for students graduating from the Schools of Allied Health/Nursing and Workforce Development. The second ceremony was for the Schools of Natural Resources/Public Safety Services and Arts and Sciences.
During the first ceremony, a culinary arts student carried a chef toque — a tall, white pleated hat — and placed it on a chair.
Before calling for a moment of silence, Hocking College President Betty Young noted that the empty seat was for Wyatt Fisher, a culinary student, who died on April 16, 2022.
"This is his graduated class and his fellow culinary students are carrying his chef's hat," Young said. "A seat of honor has been left for him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his friends."
The keynote speaker, Jared Miller, class of 2001, told the graduates how everything a person does can help them prepare for their life's calling. He is the director of wildlife operations for Varment Guard, a private pest management company based in Columbus.
Miller enrolled at Hocking College to become a wildlife officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
After Hocking College, he attended the University of Idaho to get his bachelor's degree. Throughout college, he worked various jobs, such as a park ranger, carpentry, landscaping, lab assistant, and waterfowl biologist.
When he applied to work at Varment Guard, Miller said he still wanted to be a park ranger or wildlife officer biologist, but fell in love with the career.
He credits his time at Hocking College and his previous work experience with his success. When he started in a leadership role at Varment Guard, he had a staff of four and himself. After a large pest control company bought Varment Guard, his team has grown to 80 wildlife technicians, servicing eight states.
"Because I came to Hocking, I understand the value of the degree," he said. "I've hired over 25 Hocking grads to come on and join my team and be wildlife specialists."
He told graduates not to fear or resist changes in their lives.
"Always be able to adapt," Miller said. "Envision new paths in your life. Stay true to yourself. Keep the willingness to learn and work hard and take full advantage of life's opportunities as they arise. You never know how they're going to impact your future."
Myler Taylor, who graduated Saturday, served as the student speaker for the first ceremony. Persephone Bell was the student speaker at the second ceremony.
Taylor, who graduated with associate degrees in cyber security and business management, reminded graduates that success isn't always a straight line.
"When I first came here, the plan was to get my CDL license. When my recruiter saw that I had a background in IT, I pursued the cybersecurity program," he said. According to White, Taylor plans to pursue a career as a "computer hacker for the government."
While working in the Hocking College IT department, Taylor said he gained "valuable hands-on experience and build connections with people I otherwise wouldn't have been able to. "
"I have experienced multiple obstacles and setbacks during my journey, but through the connections I was able to forge here, I was motivated to continue to move forward," he said.
He noted that because of Hocking College's emphasis on hands-on learning, the graduates worked with industry professionals, participated in internships and collaborated with peers to solve real-world problems.
"These experiences have prepared us for a career success and have given us a competitive edge in the workforce," Taylor said. "But our time at Hawking College has been more than just academics. We have also had the chance to grow personally and develop essential life skills. We have learned to communicate effectively, work in teams, and think critically. We have become more self-aware and have gained a greater understanding of ourselves. ... These skills and experiences will serve us well, not just in our careers, but in our personal lives."
Taylor urged the graduates to continue using the skills they learned at Hocking College.
"Use the skills and knowledge you have gained here to make a difference in the world," he said. "Whether you pursue a career in the field of your education or use your education to create your own path. Remember, you have the power to make an impact."
