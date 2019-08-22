NELSONVILLE — Hocking College President Betty Young will serve as a census official for the state of Ohio, but her duties are not yet fully known.
Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Young to the Census 2020 Complete Count Commission. Her term on the commission began Aug. 9 and will continue “at the pleasure of the Governor,” according to DeWine’s office.
The Messenger inquired with Hocking College as to Young’s involvement on the commission.
A spokesperson replied that the commission has not yet gathered for a meeting.
“(Young) received a message from the committee chairperson that they are currently working with the Governor’s office on a date for the first meeting,” the spokesperson stated in an email. “Dr. Young anticipates that she will know more about the actual assignments/details as a result of this meeting.”
The U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census of American residents every 10 years. Among other reasons, the census helps determine seats within the U.S. House of Representatives.
The U.S. House has a fixed number of 435 seats, which are allocated and adjusted every 10 years based on population. Ohio once had as many as 24 seats, but is currently down to 16 seats as other states (particularly those out West) gain in population.
The census also helps to determine federal funding and other government projects.
Ohio’s Census 2020 Complete Count Commission was created by DeWine ahead of next year’s census. It will “assist in the administration of the decennial census to facilitate the most complete and accurate census count in the year 2020, including implementing strategies to reach hard-to-count populations and hard-to-enumerate areas.”
Young is among 51 people who will be on the commission. Lydia Mihalik, director of the state’s Development Services Agency, will serve as the commission chairwoman.
Other appointees from this area include Cara Dingus Brook of Hocking County, who serves as CEO and president of The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio; and Lisa Hamler-Fugitt of Fairfield County, who serves as executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. Messenger Publisher Mark Cohen will also serve as a member of the state commission.
Along with the state group, an Athens County Complete Count Committee was formed earlier this summer. It will be led by County Commissioner Chris Chmiel. The Messenger has reported that this local committee, along with the League of Women Voters of Athens County, is bringing people together toward getting a complete count in our area.
