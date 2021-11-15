Local employers are getting the opportunity to engage Hocking College students with workplace experience while they get their education. The Partnership for Advanced Community Engagement program functions as an earn and learn program, meaning education credits will be earned as students work jobs in their future career paths.
Students will also get the chance to network in the chosen field by getting linked with potential future employers.
The HVAC, water and waste management, electrical, culinary arts, carpentry and automotive technology industries are involved in the program and hands-on experience will be available for students beginning in spring 2022.
PACE strives to be flexible and beneficial for both students and employers. For students, they will hone their skills through cost-effective, purposeful experiences while earning competitive wages and gaining knowledge from industry-recognized professionals. For employers, the program provides students who have already demonstrated basic technical knowledge, soft skills and leadership qualities to join their labor force straight away. Through their participation, employers support regional economic and workforce development initiatives and talent pipelines are strengthened.
Local high school students may also benefit from the program through PACE’s pre-apprenticeship opportunities where they receive core training and basic technical and job readiness skills.
Whether or not students choose to go into higher education, they will already have the skills learned through PACE as well as industry connections.{p class=”p1”}For more information about Hocking College’s new PACE program or how to get involved, contact Amanda Lemke, Director of Workforce Innovation at 740-753-6157 or by email at lemkea@hocking.edu
