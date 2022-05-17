NELSONVILLE – Hocking College, one of the first Ohio colleges to be approved as a Cannabis Laboratory Technician program, has released the results of a study looking at the CBD concentration of CBD coffee brewing methods.
The Hocking College Cannabis Analytic Laboratory began the research project with CBD Health Collection. Their goal was to evaluate the stability of CBD in brewed coffee using generic K-Cups and other popular CBD coffee brewing methods. The study was conducted with three methods: CBD infused generic K-Cups, CBD infused ground coffee and adding CBD into the cup prior to a pour-over.
The studies determined that when adding CBD to either ground coffee or generic K-cups (the most popular methods of providing CBD Coffee) less than 1 percent of the CBD was actually transferred to the coffee. In fact, for one formulation (1,000 mg CBD) only 0.822 percent to 0.992 percent of the CBD was transferred and in the other formulation (2,000 mg CBD) only 0.648 percent to 0.831 percent of the CBD was in the cup after completing a pour-over, making these methods not viable for providing the consumer with the advertised amount of CBD.
The study also found that a post-brew addition of a pre-measured packet of CBD-infused ISOEdge added directly to the coffee resulted in more CBD concentration in the coffee and consistent levels from brew to brew. The study demonstrated that 100 percent of the ISOEdge product is in the cup and is stable for 20 minutes. Using the other methods, consumers are throwing away up to 99 percent of the CBD that they originally paid for.
Based upon these findings, CBD Health Collection has launched a new coffee additive that uses these scientific advantages in ISOEdge. The additive has several properties that separate it from other CBD coffee products. The additive is water-soluble and tasteless, and THC free.
“We bring an optimal health approach in developing and researching the highest-quality CBD products,” said Ashley Marienau, a partner at CBD Health Collection. “The research study by Hocking College and its results will disrupt the CBD coffee industry. We value developing and researching CBD products that enable the customer to enjoy the full benefits of CBD combined with Vitamin B12.”
Hocking College President Betty Young commented, “We are pleased to assist CBD Health Collection with their CBD concentration studies. Private public partnerships are important to our educational process and to our institution.”
All CBD Health Collection products are tested in an FDA-compliant laboratory to confirm that THC levels are in the legally allowable range.
For more information, visit cbdhealthcollection.com and ISO-Edge.com.
