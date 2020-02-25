NELSONVILLE — At Hocking College’s February Board of Trustees meeting, a discussion on falling levels of state funding resulted in the trustees voting to approve a lower budget.
The Fiscal Year 2020 budget was approved in June 2019, reflecting a total of $29.9 million in operating revenue. However, the college is anticipating the state appropriations to be about $0.7 million short of what Hocking College administrators budgeted for.
According to documents presented to the trustees, the shortfall in funding is due to the calculations the state uses to disburse funding. Specifically, the portion relating to course completions. The college had a nearly 6 percent decrease in its funding due to the lower amount of course completions.
The college’s administrators had anticipated to receive $12.53 million from the state, and only received $11.84, a decrease of $693,000.
“The college proposes reducing operating expenses by a total of $0.7 million to offset reduced revenue,” the college stated in documents presented to the trustees.
One area the college will increase spending on is on course materials, raising the college-wide budget from $1.46 million to $2.13 million. This money will be taken from the academic and course fees paid by students at the beginning of each semester, which is on pace this semester to be over budget by $650,000. These two increases offset each other.
However, the new equipment budget was lowered, from $539,000 to $339,000. The salary budget was also decreased, from $12.6 to $12.1 million.
“This change reflects prudent staffing management,” the documents stated,” including repositioning job duties after voluntary turnover and hiring individuals who can improve the efficiency of the organization.”
Despite the lowered state appropriations, the college still maintains $1 million in strategic reserve transfers in this budget.
Overall, the college has more assets, rising from $92.6 to $95.1 million in 2019. Total liabilities decreased from $68 million to $59.8 million, largely because of pension liability which decreased by $5.9 million.
Operating revenue decreased in the past two years, dropping $2.6 million from 2018 to 2019, due to a decrease in revenue from student tuition and fees.
Hocking College’s long-term debt also decreased, with an ending total in FY2019 of $18.9 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.