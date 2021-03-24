The Hocking College Trio Student Support Services grant program has been renewed for five years, beginning Sept. 1. The renewal was announced by Hocking College on Wednesday.
The grant allows the college to have staff and programming to serve first-generation and income-eligible students and is fully funded by the federal government to supplement college offerings. Trio Student Support Services aims to increase college retention and graduation rates of participating students.
Hocking College has taken part in the program since 1997. In those 23 years, 4,600 students have benefited from the services.
“More students are signing up every year,” Molly Watson, director of Hocking College’s Trio Programs, said. “Our new grant provides funding for 225 students we have in the program now, and we’re excited to be able to continue supporting Hocking College students on their journey to a fulfilling career or furthering their education at a four-year school.”
There are 1,131 Trio Student Support Services programs in the country – 25 of which are in Ohio. The program provides students with:
- Academic assistance: professional and peer tutoring
- Advice and assistance in degree planning and course selection
- Information on financial aid options to help pay for college with assistance in completing financial aid applications (scholarships and FAFSA)
- Education or counseling services designed to improve financial and economic literacy (understanding loans and college budgeting)
- Activities designed to assist students in transferring from two-year institutions to four-year colleges and universities (application assistance, college searches, campus visits)
- Cultural and educational enrichment programming
