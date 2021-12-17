Hocking College has announced a new festival, the Nelsonville Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival, to replace void left by the Nelsonville Music Festival after its location was changed in 2021. It will host it's inaugural year on June 10-11, 2022 at the college's main campus in Nelsonville.
The two-day music and arts festival will feature three stages, a variety of food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations and accommodations for guests that include camping and lodging.
Connected to the region’s rich country and bluegrass roots, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will celebrate an eclectic variety of artists and musicians including headliners, multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist Elle King, Elvie Shane, and the Kentucky Headhunters.
“Hocking College is the perfect venue for this type of musical celebration,” said Dr. Betty Young, Hocking College President. “The pristine 2300-acre campus provides an incredible backdrop for this exciting event, promoting the region’s amazing natural resources and rich cultural heritage.”
The Little Cities of Black Diamond are a collection of historic coal mining communities in Southeast Ohio.
In addition to the campus, the Nelsonville Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will highlight the college’s academic programs, including Culinary Arts, Fermentation Science, and the Music and Recording program.
“Hocking College is committed to providing students real-world experience that further cultivates our future workforce,” said Sean Terrell, Dean of Workforce Development and Community Engagement at Hocking College. “The Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will provide our students the opportunity to not just work a large festival, but help organize, operationalize, and execute an event that will showcase all of the assets Southeast Ohio has to offer.”
The NMF, previously held at Hocking College from 2008 until 2019, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction of a new athletic field where the festival was normally held was cited as the reason for the change.
NMF will be held Sept. 2-4, 2022 with reduced capacity to "prioritize attendees health and safety." According to a post on NMF's Facebook page, they will be focusing more in the coming years on discovering and introducing new artists. Ticket sales are expected to begin early next year.
For information about the Nelsonville Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival and to order tickets, visit www.blackdiamondmusicfestival.com.
