LOGAN — The Hocking County Fair Board has unanimously voted to hold as “close to normal” a fair as possible this year.
The Hocking County Agricultural Society issued a press release last week noting that fair board members have developed a plan of action meeting all mandatory requirements that the state has set in place for county and independent fairs.
This almost-normal fair will include the fair staples, but will follow the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan for county and independent fairs, which requires the fair board to ensure social distancing for fair visitors and participants, such as 4-H kids. The decision was made with guidance from the Hocking County Health Department.
Jessica Dicken, Hocking County Fair Secretary, stated that there will still be track events including derby, autocross, motocross and a truck pull. The grandstand is currently closed, but the Secretary hopes to have it fixed in time. If not, there will be additional and open-style seating.
At the end of May, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a list of regulations that fairs had to follow and was strongly recommending that they be limited to 4-H and junior fair activities only. Even now, livestock competitions must retain 6 feet of distance between contestants, judges must wear masks and those watching should stay with those in their familial unit or group and remain distanced from those also attending.
Despite his previous urgings, this week, DeWine eased off the restrictions a bit, allowing for a more normal setting.There will also be state funding available for county fairs; $50,000 if a junior fair is held and $15,000 if a fair board decides not to.
The state’s plan requires fair boards and managers to conduct the fair in a manner that discourages the large gathering of people on the midway or on other parts of the fair grounds and where possible, the fair should provide one-way traffic in buildings or other areas, where doing so will help people maintain social distancing.
The number of spectators at grandstand events shall be limited to one-half the seated capacity of the grandstand. No grandstand event shall have more than 2,500 seated spectators.
The fair barns and all other buildings should be open as much as possible to allow for good ventilation.
Campgrounds should follow standards outlined in the Responsible Restart Ohio plan for camping and campgrounds and food concessions shall comply with the standards for restaurants.
Sanitation stations that include sanitizer are to be placed conveniently throughout the fairgrounds, including near concession stands and barns.
If the fair wishes to have amusement rides, it should comply with all orders of the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the order states.
