LOGAN, OH – A favorite attraction in southeast Ohio’s Hocking Hills, Jack Pine Studio, announced it will be resuming its popular glassblowing workshops.
Beginning June 12, Jack Pine’s team of artists will lead travelers in this creative hands-on experience. Students will craft gleaming works of art in this exciting medium, learning professional techniques from skilled glass artist Madi Cano.
Throughout the pandemic, Pine and his team worked to offer a respite for visitors building safe, socially-distanced plexi stations from which guests could view live glassblowing demonstrations, both indoors and out.
One of the first glass studios in the nation to reopen glassblowing workshops, these are back in Jack Pine Studio’s signature fun and safe fashion, with attendee reservations now open.
As part of community-wide COVID-19 safety efforts, classes are reserved in time slots for cohort groups of two, four or six. Participants will choose to create either a glass paperweight, solid pumpkin or solid heart. After a thorough demonstration by Cano, each guest will then have time to practice what they learn, turning blobs of molten glass into beautiful works of art. Complete details, prices and reservations are available now at JackPineStudio.com.
“We are so excited to begin offering glassblowing classes again – especially after the year we have all endured,” artist Jack Pine said. “These workshops have been loved by so many in the past. We can’t wait to bring this unique artistic experience back in a safe way.”
