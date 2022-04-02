Hocking Valley Bank announced Friday it will close offices at 368 Richland Avenue and 936 E. State Street, Athens, at the close of business on June 30.
“With fewer and fewer in-branch transactions – a trend impacting the banking industry that accelerated during the pandemic – we knew it was time to truly evaluate our branch footprint,” said Hocking Valley President & CEO Tammy Bobo. “We will continue to provide high-touch service in our remaining five locations in Athens County while executing a vision to improve our customer’s digital experience. While the decision to close these offices was difficult, the board of directors and the bank’s leadership team believe this to be the best long-term decision for the bank and our customers.”
Over the next several months, the bank will introduce new technologies. These include enhanced online and mobile banking platforms with greater small business tools. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Help Center to provide support that’s driven by how bank customers choose to engage will be launched on July 1.
Employees working at both locations will continue to serve customers by working at another one of the bank’s locations or in the new Help Center. “We are confident we can effectively serve customers in our remaining locations as well as through our digital channels,” added Bobo.
“In short, we have a responsibility to adjust to what our customers have come to expect from us as well as transition to what the world of banking has become.
