OhioHealth announced Monday that Hocking Valley Bank has established a new fund to support nurses as they pursue higher education. The Hocking Valley Bank Nursing Scholarship Fund established with the OhioHealth Foundation will provide one or more annual scholarships or awards to an OhioHealth nurse or an associate pursing a nursing degree and residing in a community served by Hocking Valley Bank.
“Both Hocking Valley Bank and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital have deep roots in the communities we serve,” Hocking Valley Bank President and CEO, Tammy Bobo said.
“Given the events of the last several months, in particular, we could think of no better way to honor and celebrate these frontline heroes who, with passion and courage, give so much of themselves every single day. We feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to express our gratitude to this year’s amazing recipient through the establishment of this fund. Congratulations, Stacie!”
Stacie Holbert, a surgery scheduler, was selected to receive the inaugural award to support her as she pursues her RN. Stacie has been employed by O’Bleness Hospital for 10 years and was encouraged by her manager and other hospital colleagues and nursing leaders to apply for the scholarship.
“No matter how busy my life is, I always strive to do the best for my family, my patients and the team I work with,” Holbert said. “I don’t want to see others struggle, and I do whatever I can to make sure that everyone has a smile on their face and receives the best from me. Today is the best day ever because I found out I am receiving a scholarship, and I was accepted to nursing school! I am proud of the hard work that I have done. This award motivates me to keep putting out my best.”
Additionally, through the generosity of donors supporting an existing hospital fund, the O’Bleness Nursing Excellence Fund, O’Bleness nurses Sara Paige Bobo and Anna Riley received scholarships this year.
While OhioHealth maintains an associate tuition reimbursement program, the new Hocking Valley Bank fund and the existing O’Bleness Nursing Excellence Fund are designed to help nurses with additional costs incurred in pursuing additional education beyond tuition, such as books, technology, travel expenses and childcare.
“Our nursing team is committed to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community,” Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital said. “We are grateful to our donors for recognizing their dedication. Their investment will support our hardworking associates as they further their education and enhance their skills. We are proud of our scholarship recipients for taking the next step in their careers and dedicating themselves to continuous learning. Congratulations to our award winners.”
For more information about establishing a nursing or associate scholarship or to support the Nursing Excellence Fund at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, contact Tara Gilts at Tara.Gilts@OhioHealth.com or 740-566-4539.
