ATHENS – Tammy Bobo, President and CEO of Hocking Valley Bank, has been appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to the State Banking Commission. Bobo, a 33-year veteran in community banking, has worked across all levels of Hocking Valley Bank. During her career, she has worked closely with consumers, small business owners, state and local government officials, and non-profit groups.
“I believe my background can effectively serve in communicating the unique challenges faced by bankers in today’s regulatory environment,” Bobo said. “It is through collaboration that real change can happen.”
The State Banking Commission represents the banking industry and advises the State’s Deputy Superintendent for Banks and Superintendent of Financial Institutions on banking issues. Bobo will serve on the nine-member commission until Jan. 31, 2025.
