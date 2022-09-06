NELSONVILLE — Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will run a special pizza and pop train as a memorial to a longtime member who died in August.
Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to offer special train honoring dead board member
-
- Updated
- 0
NELSONVILLE — Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will run a special pizza and pop train as a memorial to a longtime member who died in August.
Board of trustees member Shawn Williams, 58, of Logan, died on Aug. 19. The memorial train will depart the Nelsonville Depot, 33 W. Canal St., Nelsonville, at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours.
Event tickets may be purchased at www.hvsry.org. Tickets are $21 for children, $27 for seniors/military and $30 for adults. Reservations are highly encouraged.
Pizza and pop will be served along the route until it runs out. Little Italy Pizza in Nelsonville is supplying the pizza.
“Families should come out for pizza and pop while taking a train ride in my friend’s honor,” HVSR President Dan Sudlow said.
Williams was involved with the railroad up until his death. He was a member for well over a decade and served on the board of trustees. According to Williams' obituary, he enjoyed volunteering at the railway every weekend. He also enjoyed square dancing and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
HVSR President Dan Sudlow was friends with Williams since childhood.
“I’m missing him dearly,” Sudlow said. “There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for me or the railroad.”
Williams' funeral service will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Roberts Funeral Home, in Logan, with Gabrielle Hudecek officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at 3 p.m. at the Carbon Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Williams’ memory can be made to the railroad at Hocking Valley Scenic Railway P.O. Box 427, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Visit https://www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com to view his obituary and/or share a memory.
The HVSR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration, preservation and operation of historic railroad equipment for the education and entertainment of the general public. The organization has been providing historic train rides since 1972.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.