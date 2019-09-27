Editor’s Note: Each year, the Red Cross of Southeastern Ohio honors local residents and groups as part of the Hometown Heroes program. Our 2019 series continues today.
Note: This story appears in the Friday, Sept. 27 newspaper on Page A1.
Dr. Arnie LaGraff has faithfully cared for residents’ sight issues for nearly 50 years, and the Red Cross wants people to see the work he’s done in caring for his community.
LaGraff is this year’s recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award. Nominated by a fellow Athens optometrist, LaGraff has been actively involved in the Athens community for decades.
LaGraff went to high school in New York and received his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from Ohio State University. He then served two years in the United States Army, working in Ft. Stewart, Georgia as an eye clinic chief.
He came to Athens in 1970, eventually opening up offices in both Athens and Nelsonville. He was later a pediatric optometric consultant with the Ohio Department of Health.
Away from work, LaGraff is perhaps best known as a former director of the Athens Marathon. In his 12 years as director, he brought the event to “new levels of prominence,” according to his colleague, Dr. Kelly Moser. In 2012, LaGraff stepped down from running the marathon and instead ran it as a competitor.
Also over the years, LaGraff has helped out with local organizations like the Athens Jaycees and the Nelsonville Rotary. Among his bigger projects with the latter group was spearheading the effort to establish the Brick Kiln Park.
These days, LaGraff enjoys running, bicycling and golfing at the Athens Country Club. He’s also become quite the Trimble Tomcats football fan, though his allegiance may return to the Bulldogs in a few years — a young relative is on the 7th grade team.
LaGraff is still practicing optometry about one day a week, though he said his plan is to fully retire at the end of 2019.
The Community Hero Award is sponsored this year by Edward Jones/Aaron McAllister. LaGraff and eight other Hometown Heroes will be honored at a banquet on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany. Tickets are available through Sept. 30 at the Athens chapter office (100 S. May Ave.).
