Editor’s Note: Each year, the Red Cross of Southeastern Ohio honors local residents and groups as part of the Hometown Heroes program. Our 2019 series continues today.
Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Sept. 26 newspaper on Page A1.
Education can be rewarding for teachers and students alike — that’s the view of Janis Tysko, who dedicated her career to literacy and learning among all ages.
Tysko is this year’s Red Cross Education Hero, nominated by two of her friends. When first contacted about the honor, Tysko described feeling “floored.”
“(The award coordinator) said two of my friends had nominated me, and I said they’re my heroes for all they’ve done,” Tysko said. “I just have such gratitude.”
Many others, however, are grateful for Tysko. She taught English at Morrison-Gordon Elementary School for more than 30 years, and spent several other years at West Elementary and at another school district. Tysko also served as a tutor for several decades, calling the one-on-one work “a passion project.”
Another of her projects is Bringing Up Babies With Books, a program at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital she started with two friends. Program volunteers bring parents of newborns a “chubby” book, along with several brochures highlighting the Athens County Public Libraries system and the importance of reading with children at an early age.
Since its founding in 1988, the program has distributed more than 17,500 books to area parents.
“You get to see the babies, and you feel like you’re helping, helping to promote literacy in the county,” Tysko said.
Initially, the project was only supposed to last a week, marking National Children’s Books Week, but 31 years later it is still continuing today.
“That first year, I just went myself each week because it was just too important to give a book to every baby, not just for one week,” she said.
That’s how it is for Tysko: giving back is as natural to her as breathing. She noted that just recently she made two berry pies for a fundraiser at her church. Pies and other baked goods are another one of her hallmarks, with friends noting that Tysko’s pies are typically the first to be snatched up at fundraisers and public events.
“I’ve always been involved in education things,” she said. “Just being involved has been a big thing for me. Even with a family — my husband and three kids — as they were growing up, he was always able to support me so I could be the president of this group, or participate in another group.”
Tysko is also an active mentor, and works with students in the Ohio University College of Education.
“I find it rewarding,” she said. “You get to know the future teachers of America.”
The Education Hero Award is sponsored this year by OU College of Health Sciences and Professions. Tysko and eight other Hometown Heroes will be honored at a banquet on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany. Tickets are available through Sept. 30 at the Athens chapter office (100 S. May Ave.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.