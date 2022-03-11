NELSONVILLE — Within a few weeks, Hopewell Health Centers will open a new school based health center at the Nelsonville-York City School District, increasing easy access to primary care for the district’s students.
“We have families who have difficulties getting their children seen for primary medical care,” said Nelsonville-York Superintendent Rick Edwards. “This on-site clinic will help by removing that barrier to children’s health and hopefully provide consistent care for our student population for years to come.”
Hopewell Health Centers CEO Mark Bridenbaugh said the health center will be an “integrated space,” bringing together the school nurse, Hopewell’s existing school-based behavioral health staff, and new, physical health staff.
“It’s really a one-stop shop within the school and will allow for better collaboration among the team,” Bridenbaugh said.
Hopewell Site Manager David Edgell said the health center will be located right inside the middle school doors. Edgell added that opening a new health center is directly tied to Hopewell’s mission of providing “access to affordable, high quality, integrated health care for all.”
Providing accessible health care to students will also enhance the district’s educational mission.
Edwards said, “Our expectation is that if our students receive preventive care as well as care when needed, we will be able to have healthier students who can regularly attend school.”
The project has been underway for about a year, Edwards said, and has faced delays due to supply chain issues.
The Ohio Department of Health earlier this month announced $228,000 in funding for the project, which will help the health center cross the finish line. The clinic is expected to open in late March or early April.
Bridenbaugh said the state funding will be used for start-up salaries and benefits for a family nurse practitioner and licensed practical nurse, as well as supplies, training and equipment.
The funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with additional funds provided by the Ohio Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.
A total of $25,910,983 was awarded through 15 ODH contracts to create 29 new school-based health centers, including the Nelsonville-York health center, and expand services in 107 school-based health centers, according to a press release from the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
“Studies have shown that health and wellness are interconnected,” DeWine said in a statement. “A student who is not healthy or who is chronically absent is not able to achieve their full potential. These partnerships between healthcare providers and schools supports (sic) the whole child and ensures (sic) that every child may realize their full potential.”
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio also provided $5,800 in funding for equipment purchases, Bridenbaugh said.
After the first year, Bridenbaugh said the clinic will be self-sustaining through Medicaid and private insurance billing.
Hopewell Health Centers already operates school-based health centers at Trimble Local Schools, Federal-Hocking Local Schools and Eastern Local Schools in Meigs County.
Edgell is also site manager for the Trimble location and said the health center has “opened up quite a bit of access to care.”
“We work in concert with the school staff at Trimble to ensure students’ care needs are met,” Edgell said. “A lot of times folks can’t get to the doctor’s office quickly, but at Trimble, it’s right there for them. We’ve been pretty proactive getting kids immunized, providing them with on site physicals and just being there for their general care needs.”
As a Nelsonville-York Buckeye, Edgell looks forward to opening the Nelsonville location.
“I grew up in Nelsonville and graduated from Nelsonville-York, so it’s pretty meaningful that I get to return to the district and be a healthcare resource for the community,” Edgell said.
Edgell said the health center will hold an open house to “introduce ourselves to the school community” once the health center is ready to open.
