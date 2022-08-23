COOLVILLE — Hopewell Health Center’s Coolville Primary Care Clinic will soon get a facelift.
The contract for a $1.3 million expansion and renovation to the clinic and improvement to the site was recently awarded.
A plan submitted to the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration calls for adding 4,400 square feet to the existing building, which is 3,393 square feet.
“We will work on the new part without disturbing the old part,” said Mark Bridenbaugh, Hopewell Health Center chief executive officer. “Once the new part is complete, we’ll move into there and renovate the existing facility.”
Hoon Inc., based in The Plains, will be the contractor, Bridenbaugh said. The company also did work on Hopewell Health Center’s McArthur location.
Construction will start Sept. 6. The 38-week contract puts the finish time at about May 2023.
“Hoon usually finishes their projects ahead of schedule,” Bridenbaugh said. “They’ll start on the foundation right away and try to get the framing and roof done quickly, so they can continue to work inside during the winter.”
The expansion will make the building L-shaped and will provide another waiting room space, a larger front office, more office space, more nursing space, additional exam rooms, and a larger lab, according to the plans.
Several site improvements also are planned for the 1.75-acre property at 25716 Wilson St. They include paving the parking lot, stormwater management, concrete sidewalks and handicap accessible parking, according to the plans.
“The existing parking lot is pretty small,” Bridenbaugh said. “Part of it is gravel. It has been hard to maintain. ... We’ll have 63 parking spaces once the work is finished. It will drastically improve the size of the parking lot.”
According to the HRSA grant proposal, the clinic was build in 1984 by the Village of Coolville. It was operated as a residency clinic for the Ohio University College of Medicine until it closed in 2012 for financial reasons.
Hopewell took over operations in 2013. It purchased the building from the village in 2020.
The clinic serves approximately 30 patients per day. Its staff includes 10 support staff, about three full-time-equivalent nurse practitioners, including two family practitioners and one endocrinologist, the proposal said.
“We have staff who have worked there prior to us operating it,” Bridenbaugh said. “We’ve been practically bursting at the seams there. This project has been on our radar for some time.”
Other site improvements include a new roof and new siding. The proposed design includes dedicated handicap parking with a handicap accessible path to the building.
The existing space will be open while construction of the new part of the building is underway, Bridenbaugh said. Patients and staff will enter through the current main entrance until the new part of the building is complete. Construction on that section is expected to be complete in late winter or early spring.
Everyone will be served in the new section while the old part is renovated. They will go through a new main entrance.
“When it changes, we’ll make sure to notify patients,” Bridenbaugh said.
Funding comes from the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, American Rescue Plan Act capital funds and some of Hopewell Health Center’s reserve fund.
“We received the grant in September last year,” Bridenbaugh said. “It’s taken a while to get here, but we’re finally here.”
