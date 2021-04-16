Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. (HHC), is pleased to announce that Douglas Carr, M.D. has been named as their new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Carr has been with Hopewell since 2007 working as a family practice physician in the Logan primary care office and has also served as a Regional Medical Director since 2014.
Dr. Carr graduated from Logan High School and began pursuing a career in medicine, graduating from The Ohio State University with a M.D. in Medicine in 1992 and completing family medicine residency in South Carolina before returning to the Logan area to begin practicing in 1995.
HHC is excited to welcome Dr. Carr into his new role.
HHC provides comprehensive primary care services, behavioral health, dentistry and more throughout Southeast Ohio. For more information, check out their Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts, as well as their website at www.hopewellhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.