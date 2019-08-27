NELSONVILLE — Hopewell Health Centers opened its new primary care location on Monday and thereby became the first occupant of Mary Hill Center, the repurposed Doctors Hospital Nelsonville building.
Hopewell moved its primary care clinic from The Plains to Nelsonville, and in the process nearly tripled its space — going from 7,000 square feet to 20,000, according to CEO Mark Bridenbaugh.
He said there is space to add more primary care providers if there is patient demand. The phone number remains unchanged at 740-797-2352.
The primary care clinic occupies the entire second floor of the former hospital building, but Hopewell will also have about half of the first floor that will be used for dental services, Bridenbaugh said. The dentist office is slated to open Sept. 9.
One dentist (Joshua Snyder) and a dental hygienist have been hired. Bridenbaugh said as Snyder’s practice grows and there is need for another practitioner, an additional dentist will be hired and potentially a third.
Bridenbaugh said there are 12 dental chairs, and each dentist can utilize three chairs. He said the hope is to develop an agreement with the Ohio State University College of Dentistry so that senior dental students can utilize the remaining dental chairs and gain community work experience under the supervision of the dentists.
The building in The Plains did not have dentistry, although Hopewell Health Services offers it at some of its other locations.
The new dental facility has just over $900,000 worth of equipment, Bridenbaugh said, with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundations providing $639,000 for equipment and the Sisters Health Foundation of Parkersburg providing $50,000.
Also, $250,000 in start-up money for the dental program was provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission through the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, according to Bridenbaugh.
The dentist office will be open to the general public and will accept Medicaid, private insurance and offer a sliding fee scale for those without insurance who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
After OhioHealth closed Doctors Hospital Nelsonville it donated the property in 2017 to Integrated Services for Behavioral Health for redevelopment. The building has undergone renovations.
Bridenbaugh said Integrated Services will utilize about 20,000 square feet of 70,000-square-foot Mary Hill Center, leaving room for potential tenants.
OhioHealth not only donated the former hospital building, it also constructed its own new facility in Nelsonville. In the fall of 2016, OhioHealth opened its Nelsonville Health Center.
