It's been said that life will never give you more than you can handle. But, Albany resident, Angela Nilsen, would beg to differ with this sentiment-especially where her brother, Jeff Holley is concerned.
On March 8, Vinton County resident, Holley lost virtually everything he owned in a devastating house fire.
To make matters worse, Holley had no home owners insurance, and has been living on a fixed income since a back injury forced him to leave the workforce in 2005.
According to Nilsen, "My poor brother is completely devastated. When the fire started Jeff had to leave with only the clothes on his back and nothing else."
She added, "He wasn't even able to save his dentures. Now he has trouble talking and eating - which has pushed him further into a state of deep depression."
Other items Holley lost in the fire were his precious family photos, personal items and important documents like his birth certificate, deed to his house, and social security card.
Although all the documents her brother lost in the fire can be replaced, she addressed how, "The process you have to go through to get those documents back takes a lot of time."
In addition, Nilsen has been attempting to help Holley have his utilities turned off - a process that she admits has been unnecessarily frustrating. She explained, "When I try to contact the utility companies and explain what happened they say they can't do anything without Jeff's account and pin numbers."
Nilsen reiterated how, "Since those numbers were lost in the fire and Jeff doesn't remember them, right now this process is at a stand still."
Holley did receive assistance from the Red Cross in the form of a debit card. The card allowed him to get some new clothes, and other items he desperately needed. But, his sister maintains that this alone won't be enough to help him rebuild his shattered life.
Therefore, she decided to start a GoFundMe page on her brother's behalf to hopefully help him raise enough money he'll need to turn his life around.
However, long before the fire took his home, Holley's life had already been plagued by a seemingly never ending series of hardships that gradually changed his outlook on life from hopeful to hopeless.
Nilsen expressed, "Jeff's troubles didn't just begin with this fire. He's really had such a rough life."
She described her brother as "withdrawn" and " a loner who always had great difficulty making friends and talking to people."
The two siblings grew up in Vinton County, and were part of a big family that loved to sing and play music together.
In all, their parents had five sons and three daughters. Even though their childhood home was full of laughter and activity, Nilsen remembers how, "Jeff would always stay in the back ground. So, I guess you could say he could easily be a hermit.",
After high school, Holley worked for Kroger, eventually got married and had three children. But what started out as a promising future soon became clouded by one rude awakening after another.
First, after losing his job to a back injury, Holley found himself trying to live with sometimes intolerable amounts of physical pain on a daily basis.
Next, after several years of marriage, Holley and his wife decided to separate. Now living on his own, he found the companionship he craved in the form of a dog. Then, when his beloved pet passed away from cancer two years ago, Holley adopted another puppy.
Sadly, that new dog mysteriously disappeared one day without a trace. As a result, Holley was too heartbroken to even consider adopting another pet.
Over the years, Holley and his sister have also had to cope with the deaths of their parents, four brothers and two sisters-thus making them the last two surviving members of their original family.
While the combination of all these misfortunes did not entirely break Holley's spirit, in Nilsen's opinion, it was the the recent loss of his home that finally sent him emotionally tailspinning into utter despair.
She detailed how, "At this point, after everything that's happened to him, Jeff has just kind of given up on life."
Nilsen went onto say, "That's why I hope this GoFundMe page can help me raise the money Jeff needs to start over. Right now, he really needs to know that he's not alone, and that there are people that really care about him."
She added that, "Jeff really wants to get a fresh start. But, in a town like Athens where so much of the housing is for students, and rent is so high, that's going to be hard for a person on disability"
"I really hope this GoFundMe page is able to give my brother the break he deserves." Nilsen stated.
Entitled, "Devastated by a Fire," Nilsen's GoFundMe page has raised just under $250. Her goal is to reach 1K. To make a donation to Nilsen's GoFundMe page visit, https://gofund.me/de71e4d8 .
