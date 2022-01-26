CITY OF ATHENS — A housing discrimination ordinance passed by Athens City Council in June is facing a test from an Athens landlord, with the city’s law director currently declining to pursue criminal charges against her.
The ordinance in question bars landlords from denying tenants housing based on their ‘source of income,’ including whether a tenant uses government vouchers to pay rent. The law also prevents advertisements for housing which discriminate on this basis.
“Sorry, no HUD”
A flier advertising multiple rental units in the City of Athens was posted to the Athens West Side Facebook group over the weekend by user Mary Popa on behalf of landlord Judith Jones. The original post, which has now been deleted, stated, “Sorry no HUD,” meaning the landlord will not accept rent vouchers provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the HUD website, very low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities are eligible for the vouchers.
Jones said she provided the information to Popa to post and was not aware of the city’s ban on source of income discrimination before the post was created.
Athens City Council Member Ben Ziff said he was surprised to hear some landlords may be unaware of the law or unwilling to comply with it.
“If you’re renting a space, part of your due diligence is knowing the legal standing of different things directly having to do with your business,” Ziff said. “If they’re willing to realize that it is illegal, and they’re willing to abide by that, I won’t hold it against them — but if they continue to say ‘no HUD vouchers will be accepted,’ then it’s violating city law.”
When The Athens Messenger contacted Jones, the post had already been deleted after comments from former Athens City Council independent candidates Iris Virjee and Damon Krane pointed out the apparent violation of city code.
While Jones said she would “look into” the city’s ban on source of income discrimination, she said she is still not planning to accept HUD vouchers at her units.
“It’s just all student rentals, and I get inspected by the city, and I just don’t want to do HUD,” Jones said.
The city’s ordinance makes it illegal both to deny tenants on the basis of their source of income and to “publish, circulate, issue, or display, or cause to be published (emphasis added), circulated, issued, or displayed, any communication, notice, advertisement, or sign of any kind relating to the sale, rental, lease, sublease, assignment, transfer, or listing of a housing accommodation or accommodations which indicates any preference, limitation, specification, or discrimination based on… SOURCE OF INCOME,” or any other classes protected from housing discrimination.
Violating the relevant sections of code is a minor misdemeanor criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $150, with each day that the code continues to be violated constituting a separate offense.
“If people aren’t willing to abide by this, I suppose they’re going to start getting citations,” said Ziff. “It’s illegal. It’s pretty straightforward.”
The city’s ban on source of income discrimination was passed after advocacy from a local tenants’ rights group, United Athens County Tenants.
UACT Member Reagan Neviska said the content of the advertisement for Jones’s property appeared discriminatory.
“It’s kind of hard to compare, but if someone said they wouldn’t rent to someone on the basis of race or gender, or any of the other protected classes, you would be absolutely shocked,” Neviska said. “We should be thinking of it in that way. You’re actively discriminating against someone because of their source of income and using HUD vouchers, and it’s classism.”
Ziff likewise said he was frustrated that landlords might not abide by the ordinance.
“I was very excited about this, having a ban on source of income discrimination,” Ziff said. “It’s frustrating that some people aren’t willing to abide by this even though it is the legally correct, and I would say morally correct, course of action.”
Neviska said while the passage of the city’s ban on source of income discrimination was a major step forward, the social media post raises questions about its enforcement.
“What we’d like to see next is what the city law office will do in regards to situations like this,” Neviska said. “Athens doesn’t have the strongest record of enforcing laws meant to protect tenants.”
Enforcement questions
City of Athens Law Department Director Lisa Eliason said she reviewed the situation after being notified of the social media post by The Athens Messenger and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Jones.
Eliason said this is partially because she cannot prove Popa posted the content on Jones’s behalf.
When asked whether the conversation between Jones and The Messenger, which was partially recorded, would constitute evidence, Eliason said, “This is a situation where it’s gonna be very hard to prove, and then suddenly you’re a witness. I don’t know that you want to be a witness.”
She added, “This isn’t the case that I want to take to trial.”
Eliason said the situation is also complicated because the advertisement was posted on social media and has since been taken down.
“I think it would be different if this was in a newspaper,” Eliason said. “What does publishing mean anyway, is publishing for a small group of people — is that really publishing?”
Over 3,700 people are currently members of the Athens West Side Facebook group.
Eliason said absent a publicly published advertisement which states the landlord will not accept HUD, Jones’s stated intent not to accept HUD vouchers is not in and of itself a violation of the law.
“She has free speech rights,” Eliason said. “She can say anything she wants to say until she acts on it. Or if she posts in the Messenger or the A-News, and I get evidence that she did cause it to be posted, then that’s a violation.”
To work with HUD, landlords must meet certain requirements, including basic housing quality standards, according to the HUD website. Some rental companies and landlords are unable to work with HUD if their properties fail to pass an inspection for HUD standards.
Southeastern Ohio Legal Services Advocacy Director Kristen Lewis said while the social media post “seems to indicate a limitation or a preference” on a discriminatory basis, it is not entirely clear from the social media post alone whether Jones does not want to accept vouchers because she is aware her unit would not pass the inspection or for discriminatory reasons.
Furthermore, although posting an advertisement which indicates discrimination based on source of income is alone a violation, Lewis said, “I understand the hesitancy to not want to bring [a case on the basis of the Facebook post], especially for an ordinance that was recently passed, and hasn’t had any court look at the applicability of it as far as I know.”
Lewis said her sympathies with Eliason’s hesitancy to pursue legal action doesn’t mean she necessarily believes the post was legal.
“From my perspective, that type of advertisement certainly raises concern,” Lewis said. “As a fair housing advocate, I look at that, and it certainly does make me wonder if that particular landlord is discriminating in violation of the Athens ordinance.”
Spreading the word
Neviska said one way to avoid situations like the advertisement posted by Popa would be for the city to spread the word about its ordinance.
“I’d like to see city council make people aware that this passed,” Neviska said. “It was amazing that they passed this, but if people don’t know about it, maybe there would be landlords who would learn that [source of income discrimination] was illegal and adjust, or tenants who would feel empowered to report.”
Ziff said in light of this incident, the city may need to take the steps Neviska described.
“I suppose we should probably make sure that all of the major landlords in town are aware of this change,” Ziff said. “I figured that they would be, because it was major news directly having to do with their specific business. But, I suppose maybe we should reach out to all of them and make sure the major ones in town are in fact aware.”
Lewis said she would like tenants throughout the city to be aware of their rights as well, and she encouraged tenants experiencing discrimination on the basis of source of income to contact the City of Athens Community Relations Commission and the City of Athens Law Department.
“While the Ordinance is new, we are hopeful that the City will soon provide more clarity on the complaint and enforcement process for any violations of Ordinance 0-72-21,” Lewis said in an email.
A clear, local process is important in part because ‘source of income’ is not a protected class under state and federal fair housing laws, Lewis added.
Lewis encouraged those who believe their rights have been violated by a housing provider to contact Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, which can represent individuals through the legal process.
Lewis said the organization’s services are free, and individuals can pursue an intake by calling 844-302-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.