It’s that time of year: the holidays are winding down, and most everyone’s focus is shifting to looking toward the next year. At the same time, decorations from the holidays are ready to come down, and in some cases, be disposed with.
Some of the largest of those decorations are Christmas trees, especially live ones, which have slowly been dying in living rooms across the world, but also in Athens County homes. Finding ways to get rid of it can be difficult for folks who live in the city limits, however.
To help with this, the city of Athens is offering free pickup of said the holiday trees. Bob Heady, director of Public Works with the city of Athens, said residents may call the yard waste line with the Department of Engineering and Public Waste anytime between Dec. 27 and Jan. 31 to schedule a time for their tree to be picked up. That number is 740-592-3343.
Trees are gathered on Tuesdays and Fridays, Heady said. He asked that residents remove all decorations and lights before bringing them to the curb.
A similar mechanism has not been set up in Nelsonville, but Code Officer Becky Barber noted that no residents have yet asked about such a service. Nelsonville contracts with Rumpke for its waste removal, but no representative could be reached for answers on if the company will take trees as well.
