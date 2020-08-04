Seemingly nothing in 2020 has gone as expected, but the second election of the year is still anticipated to take place Nov. 3, 2020.
One of the most notable items on the ballot will be the presidential election, but other items are also expected locally — Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is running against Katie O’Neill (D-Athens) for his seat and several levies have been discussed for many areas of Athens County, including a countywide sales tax levy.
However, COVID-19 has shut the doors of the Athens County Courthouse Annex Building, 15 S. Court St., once more. So how will voting be taking place?
The Board Office’s hours continue to be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and staff members are available to answer questions by phone during these hours. The office number is 740-592-3201.
Individuals or groups seeking to have items filed for the Nov. 3 ballot must have all items submitted by the Aug. 5 deadline. The deadline applies to nonpartisan candidates, minor political parties, and local questions and issues.
Voter registration and absentee ballot forms will be available in the front lobby of the Annex Building. Voters may drop either of these forms in the ballot drop box at the rear entrance of the building.
This box can be accessed by going through the alley between the Courthouse and Annex Building, and is located directly behind the Annex in the stairway/entryway area.
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election can be obtained in several ways:
1. Applications are available online at boe.athens.gov. These forms must be downloaded, printed and either mailed to the Elections Board or submitted through the drop box.
2. Request an application through email by addressing athens@ohiosos.gov and include in the message the voter’s name, mailing address, contact information such as a phone number and email, and number of applications needed.
3. If internet or printing access is an issue, the Board office can be called for help. Leave the staff a detailed message with information on the voter’s name, mailing address and contact information to request an application be mailed to an Athens County voter.
4. To request a ballot by mail, complete and print the application available on the Athens County Board of Elections main landing page, boe.athens.gov/athens. The mailing address for the Elections Board is Athens County Board of Elections, 15 S. Court St., #130, Athens, OH 45701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.