People over the age of 65 face the greatest risk of dying in a fire, more than two and a half times that of the general population. Hospital stays of more than 40 days are common for older adult burn victims.
With that being said, let us try to remember some basic fire safety tips.
People can become victims by falling asleep while smoking — either in bed or a favorite chair — especially after consuming alcohol or taking medications. Ashtrays that are emptied before smoldering materials are completely extinguished also start several fires in the home of smokers.
Cooking is a major cause of fire-based injuries among older adults, when a hot burner ignites loose fitting clothing, pot holders or dish towels. Other injuries occur as older adults stumble against the stove.
Also, be safe around medical oxygen. Increased oxygen means there is a higher risk of both fires and burns, because it is easier for a fire to start and spread.
Fire prevention is still the best method of fire safety. Since some older adults may have difficulties moving quickly, and suffer more than others when injuries and smoke inhalation occur, it is essential to prevent fires from happening at all.
Smoke detectors make the difference. The chance of surviving a home fire almost doubles with the initial warning from a smoke detector. Detectors provide early warning of fires, allowing time for individuals to escape and firefighters to arrive before the fire gets out of control.
Smoke detectors are inexpensive, ranging from $10 and up and can be purchased at your local hardware store. They also make a thoughtful gift for your loved ones.
If fire occurs, do not waste time trying to save property. Take the safest exit as quickly as possible. If you must escape through the smoke, remember to stay low and go. You can call 911 from a neighbor’s house, and set a prearranged place to meet outside your home once you have escaped the fire.
Never go back into a burning building for any reason. If you believe someone did not make it outside, tell the firefighters a soon as they arrive. Do not attempt to go inside and look for them, as you may succumb to the smoke, flames or heat, or sustain injuries from the structure.
For any questions on fire safety or fire-related issues, call the Athens Fire Department at 740-592-3301.
