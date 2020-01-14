JACKSON — Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier spent Saturday at a site on CH&D Road (County Road 2) in Bloomfield Twp. near Jackson, investigating the discovery of human remains.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:24 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 from a father stating that his children discovered what they believed were human bones.
The remains will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis to discover the identity, collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.
"At this time, Investigators remain on the scene collecting any evidence that may assist in the determination of how the remains came to be at the location and what may have contributed to the death of the individual," Frazier said. He no other information will be released on this case until the DNA collected matches an identity.
"We will not be speculating on any possible identities," Frazier added.
Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, at the request of Sheriff Frazier, has closed a portion of CH&D Road, from Dixon Run Road to Erwin Road, for this investigation.
"I am requesting that onlookers stay away from this area while the investigation is taking place," Sheriff Frazier said.
Sheriff Frazier noted during a press conference Saturday evening that he was going to contact the Attorney General's Office to look into putting a rush on the DNA analysis.
Area law enforcement are continuing the investigation. More details will be released as more information is known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.