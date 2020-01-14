Press conference
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier, accompanied by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, read off a statement at a press conference Saturday evening regarding the discovery of human remains at a site near Jackson.

 By SYDNEY DAWES Courier Editor

JACKSON — Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier spent Saturday at a site on CH&D Road (County Road 2) in Bloomfield Twp. near Jackson, investigating the discovery of human remains.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:24 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 from a father stating that his children discovered what they believed were human bones.

The remains will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis to discover the identity, collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.

"At this time, Investigators remain on the scene collecting any evidence that may assist in the determination of how the remains came to be at the location and what may have contributed to the death of the individual," Frazier said. He no other information will be released on this case until the DNA collected matches an identity.

"We will not be speculating on any possible identities," Frazier added.

Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, at the request of Sheriff Frazier, has closed a portion of CH&D Road, from Dixon Run Road to Erwin Road, for this investigation. 

"I am requesting that onlookers stay away from this area while the investigation is taking place," Sheriff Frazier said.

Sheriff Frazier noted during a press conference Saturday evening that he was going to contact the Attorney General's Office to look into putting a rush on the DNA analysis.

Area law enforcement are continuing the investigation. More details will be released as more information is known.

