JACKSONVILLE — The Athens County Humane Society is taking another paw-sized step forward.
The all-volunteer organization plans to hire an executive director to lead the Humane Society on a full-time basis.
With a new spay/neuter clinic having opened in Jacksonville earlier this year and demand for services at an all-time high, the Humane Society’s board president believes this is a necessary, exciting step to take.
“We’ve grown a lot in the last three years,” Paul Benedict, president of the Athens County Humane Society, told The Messenger. “We have reached the limits of what we think we can do with our volunteers, who are awesome.”
There has been a “fairly dramatic increase” in the number of pets served at these spay/neuter clinics, Benedict said. This has led the Humane Society to increase the number of clinics held to about three per month. Demand is such that pet owners are placed on a 6-8 week waiting list.
There are hopes, though no stated plans yet, to increase the number of clinics further with the help of a full-time organizer.
Benedict said the position would do more than run clinics — the executive director will work to build the Humane Society’s membership; improve the foster and adoption program; better aid pet owners with their sick or injured animals; and in general interact more with the county shelter (and the sheriff’s office, which now operates the shelter).
The goal, Benedict added, would be for this person to increase revenue to the Humane Society so that they would essentially pay for themselves.
Benedict noted that few other Humane Societies like in Athens County provide this many services without the help of professional staff. The organization is funded primarily through local foundations and private donations.
In-person monthly registrations will continue on the first Thursday of each month from 5-6 p.m. at The Market on State in Athens. There is also online registration available at www.athenshumane.org.
The Humane Society will continue to offer a reduced price at clinics for residents who are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.