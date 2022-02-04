Athens County was placed under a Level Three Snow Emergency early Friday morning as around 2,000 residents went without power. However, neighboring counties saw much more severe consequences from the winter storm that passed through the region beginning Thursday.
According to PowerOutage.us, a website that aggregates power outage data from utility companies, over 86,000 customers were experiencing power outages in Ohio as of Friday morning, out of around 5.3 million customers tracked. Outages were concentrated in a band of southern counties stretching from Clermont to Jefferson County.
The situation was most dire in Hocking County, where over 12,700 people — nearly 75% of utility customers — were without power Friday morning.
Other hard-hit counties included Morgan County, which saw 49.72% of customers tracked without power Friday morning; Perry County, at 31.05%; and Vinton County, at 16.19%. In Athens County, 1,970 people, or 6.82% of customers tracked by the website, were without power.
The Hocking County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Friday morning “due to the impassible roadways and inherent danger of attempting to hold an in-person meeting,” an announcement on the commissioners’ Facebook page read.
In a recording shared with the post, commissioners said the Hocking County Emergency Management Agency was working to set up warming shelters for county residents.
Athens County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Gossel said the situation in Athens County was “night and day” compared to that in Hocking.
Gossel said the agency had prepared a response to the storm with fire departments and other entities throughout the county, including to set up warming stations as needed.
The Athens County EMA advised those seeking emergency shelter due to power loss or flooding to call 740-594-2261 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 740-517-1425 after hours.
Gossel said the agency hadn’t yet seen much need, however.
“There’s been no immediate pressing demand for any shelters or immediate assistance to county residents,” Gossel said.
Representatives with the Ohio Department of Transportation and American Electric Power Ohio said they were experiencing delays addressing road conditions and power outages throughout southeast Ohio.
AEP Ohio Customer Service Manager Jay Garrett said the company has called in crews from central and northern Ohio to help restore power in the region. However, fallen trees, flooding and safety concerns for crews working in icy conditions were posing barriers to reaching job sites and rapidly restoring power.
Garrett added that the company was prioritizing the restoration of power to critical infrastructure such as fire departments and hospitals before shifting to prioritize larger groups of customers and finally individual households.
“We’re out in full force today making all the repairs we can,” Garrett said.
Garrett encouraged customers to sign up for AEP Ohio text alerts and download the AEP Ohio app to receive updates on the estimated time of power restoration.
Meanwhile, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said the department was working to clear roads throughout the state but was facing the most difficulty in southeast Ohio.
“In northern Ohio, we’ve been dealing with a lot of heavy snow and a lot of blowing and drifting and very cold temperatures,” Bruning said. “Southeast Ohio has definitely been a bigger challenge. The problems are different.”
Bruning said that with freezing rain, “there’s not much you can do.”
“You can’t plow it like snow, you can’t really pre-treat, because it’ll wash right off the road — so you’re kind of stuck just salting and salting and salting,” Bruning said. “That’s what our crews spent much of [Thursday] doing.”
Bruning said ODOT’s goal is “always to have main roads back to within 10 miles per hour of the speed limit within 2 hours of the end of the storm.” However, Bruning said this storm has proved especially challenging for crews.
As of Friday, Bruning said ODOT, like AEP, was “dealing with a lot of downed trees and limbs and power lines” in southeast Ohio. This has delayed road treatment, as ODOT has had to clear debris from the road and wait for power crews to safely remove downed lines.
Additionally, flooding in the region has made many roadways inaccessible, Bruning added.
“It’s probably going to be later this afternoon before things will improve dramatically,” Bruning said Friday morning.
Bruning added, however, that ODOT would likely continue strongly discouraging unnecessary travel across the state throughout the afternoon, “and probably through [Friday] evening or [Saturday] morning in southeast Ohio.”
“We’ve had a handful of our snowplows struck during this snow event, and that kind of underscores why we’ve been asking people to stay home and stay off the roads,” Bruning said.
As ODOT and power companies work to address storm damage throughout the region, Gossel warned the region could see new, adverse effects from the storm in the coming days.
“Obviously, the ice that’s on the trees and the ice on the power lines is not going to go anywhere anytime soon, so this might have some cascading or lagging effects on the county,” Gossel said.
Gossel said the Athens County EMA will continue to assess the situation and respond as needed.
