Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden once more presented an oncoming fiber optic project to the Athens County Commissioners and voiced his concerns of the project’s current designs.
The project contract has been awarded to the Zayo Group, a fiber optics company founded in Colorado, by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The $1.3 million project aims to create 400 miles of high-capacity fiber between Columbus and Ashburn, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. Ashburn is also known as “Data Center Alley,” with the largest concentrations of data centers in the world. The route will also provide a “fiber backbone” as it traverses West Virginia.
The fiber line would traverse Athens County on non-state routes. However, the project would not provide the area with the upgraded internet, County Engineer Jeff Maiden told the Athens County Commissioners on Feb. 11. On Aug. 11, he told them the same, noting that his discussions with Zayo representatives have been unproductive.
Maiden told the commissioners the plan is to bring a fiber cable from Columbus to the D.C. area as part of the Route 33 Smart Mobility Corridor plan. The overall project will provide two fiber lines — one along the Route 33 right-of-way, and another to serve as an “enhanced connection for the Ohio Academic Resources Network and the Department of Administrative Services Office of Information Technology as well as a test bed for connecting road side units,” according to the corridor project website.
“The secondary route will be constructed along state, county, and municipal routes and will serve as a back-up line for the U.S. 33 connection as well as a high-speed data link for local governments and businesses,” the website statement continued.
Maiden said the plan would put the fiber cable on sections of the county’s roadways in the right of way that already have limited space — space that he argues should be used to serve residents on those routes.
Maiden called Zayo an “aggressive” company, and noted that ODOT was subject to a lawsuit from the group in 2019. He noted that attorneys from the company have been forceful in attempting to obtain Maiden’s approval for use of the right-of-ways. Maiden said he would allow use of the public right-of-ways only if fiber service was also provided to residents in Athens County.
Maiden advocated for hiring Scott Miller, an attorney with Ice Miller, to help aid the county in gaining from this project.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason noted that he would like to see a paper trail created concerning Maiden’s request and the company’s responses, and then would move toward legal action.
Miller told the Commissioners that there is no legal requirement for Zayo to provide fiber access to the county, and that he believes the company will continue to deny the option due to how much it may cost. He also noted “trigger dates” of when work is due to be done in the contract, which he believes will cause the company to turn to legal options quickly.
“I believe that based on the length of time and based on having a customer with a significant agreement, and with there being no interest in being a good public partner with the county, I think they’ll find it easier to pursue you legally rather than discuss this,” Miller said, and stated Ice Miller would be able to “protect the county’s investment.”
The Commissioners voted to approve spending $20,000 of their budget for hiring Ice Miller on this project, with Engineer Maiden also offering $20,000 in funding for the lawyer fees.
